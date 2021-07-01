Celebrity

Neil Gaiman had the best comeback for this fan’s Good Omens sequel ‘complaint’

John Plunkett. Updated July 1st, 2021

Much excitement among fans of Good Omens, the hit TV series based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, after it was announced this week that it’s going to get a sequel.

The apocalyptic comedy stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant and will return despite Gaiman and Pratchett never having written another Good Omens book.

Which is a fact that got this disgruntled fan worried.

And Gaiman’s A++ response was out of this world.

Here’s just a little bit of the love it generated.

And it spawned a sequel of its own after the person who posted the original tweet said it was a joke.

Still made our day, though.

