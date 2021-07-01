Neil Gaiman had the best comeback for this fan’s Good Omens sequel ‘complaint’

Celebrity

Much excitement among fans of Good Omens, the hit TV series based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, after it was announced this week that it’s going to get a sequel.

The apocalyptic comedy stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant and will return despite Gaiman and Pratchett never having written another Good Omens book.

Which is a fact that got this disgruntled fan worried.

And Gaiman’s A++ response was out of this world.

Here’s just a little bit of the love it generated.

What are you, A WRITER? x — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 30, 2021

Oh geez… just wait until they learn the first one was fictional! — Becca Green (@wordofgreen) June 30, 2021

I cant believe you’d make something like a whole book up… — Thanks random man, your opinion is noted. (@ScienceHex) June 30, 2021

Can’t believe you’re going to start making stories up now, Neil. Disappointed in you — Dean (@Herne_TheHunter) June 30, 2021

And it spawned a sequel of its own after the person who posted the original tweet said it was a joke.

Not addressing you specifically but this is the tweet that's blowing up my notifications so here goes: IT WAS A JOKE! Not claiming it was super funny, but I thought it was pretty obvious. Ok, we good? Good. — BB 👤🙍‍♀️🙍‍♂️📸📺 (@androwzky) June 30, 2021

Still made our day, though.

Source Twitter @neilhimself