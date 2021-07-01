This simulation of how monkeys would say human words will make you glad they can’t

Animals

A 2016 study into the vocal ability of monkeys has led to what must be the creepiest recording you’ll hear today – and if it isn’t, we don’t want to hear what beats it, thank you very much.

The clip was shared on TikTok by neuroscientist, Julia Ravey, along with an explanation.

via Gfycat

Creepy as it is, we reckon monkeys would corner the market in horror film advertising voiceover jobs if they spoke like that.

The TikTok has picked up over 220,000 views in a day – as well as a lot of reactions like these.

If you feel like TikTok user, soupisdown, we’re very very sorry.

It’s a bit late now.

