News

Plans for an 8-storey Union Flag on a Cardiff government building have gone down as well as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 1st, 2021

The government’s obsession with flags has taken on a new and more extreme form with the revelation that an eight-story Union Flag will adorn a government building in the centre of Cardiff.

That’s 32 metres high, in case you were wondering.

Recent changes to the law mean that all government buildings must fly a Union Flag, even when another is displayed, leaving Cardiff officials the option of draping an enormous red dragon around the bottom of the HMRC building, should they feel the need.

If Twitter’s reaction is any kind of gauge, it’s going to be an interesting unveiling.

You might remember the hot water newsreader Huw Edwards found himself in when he tweeted about the Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty row, after they laughed at the size of the Housing Secretary’s flag.

This was his tweet –


Via

He was ordered to delete it, making this tweet just perfect.

By our estimate, that puts him in pole position.

