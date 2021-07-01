Plans for an 8-storey Union Flag on a Cardiff government building have gone down as well as you’d expect

News

The government’s obsession with flags has taken on a new and more extreme form with the revelation that an eight-story Union Flag will adorn a government building in the centre of Cardiff.

Huge eight-storey Union Jack to be stuck on Cardiff city centre tax officehttps://t.co/whxqzOB5Cu pic.twitter.com/Ub0pUBtVoH — WalesOnline 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WalesOnline) June 30, 2021

That’s 32 metres high, in case you were wondering.

Recent changes to the law mean that all government buildings must fly a Union Flag, even when another is displayed, leaving Cardiff officials the option of draping an enormous red dragon around the bottom of the HMRC building, should they feel the need.

If Twitter’s reaction is any kind of gauge, it’s going to be an interesting unveiling.

Replace it with "england does not have an impotence issue" https://t.co/J4s6fa4RO0 — Dr Ben Janaway (@drjanaway) June 30, 2021

Glass windows I see. https://t.co/VSsDMuZTje — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) June 30, 2021

Too big to shag though https://t.co/DwHmZ75zLk — Phoenix CS Andrews 🏳️‍⚧️ (@pennyb) June 30, 2021

They are going to be awfully embarrassed hauling it back to England on the motorway after Wales, ups sticks from the Union in a decade. https://t.co/lzpWIUh6FE — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) June 30, 2021

Welsh First Minister: the union is at risk unless devolved territories feel listened to and respected UK government: Giant Union Jack in the Welsh capital. MORE FLAGS! *facepalm* https://t.co/UGVSkXGdC9 — Techpriest (@techpriest) June 30, 2021

If there's two things we know the Welsh love it's British nationalism and paying tax. https://t.co/3jHLLAWRaR — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) June 30, 2021

In 20 years time this island will just be one big Union Jack visible from space. https://t.co/rCHFm8BTNO — David Miller (@badger_funk) June 30, 2021

Has no-one told them that we have eggs in Wales? https://t.co/tlPI2bcGvF — Michèle Seren💙 (@MicheleSeren) June 30, 2021

You might remember the hot water newsreader Huw Edwards found himself in when he tweeted about the Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty row, after they laughed at the size of the Housing Secretary’s flag.

This was his tweet –



Via

He was ordered to delete it, making this tweet just perfect.

By our estimate, that puts him in pole position.

