Watch the awkward moment a BBC reporter mixed up Bill Cosby with Bill Clinton

Poke Staff. Updated July 1st, 2021

After Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault was overturned because a deal he had cut with a prosecutor during a civil case meant that he shouldn’t have been prosecuted, BBC reporter Michelle Fleury was ready to fill in the details.

Unfortunately, not all of those details were accurate.

An apology followed swiftly, courtesy of Huw Edwards.

Not that that spared Michelle’s blushes.

It’s not the first time a reporter or newsreader has said the wrong name, but we doubt any of the rest come close to matching Victoria Derbyshire’s NSFW slip of the tongue when talking about Jeremy Hunt.

Iconic.

