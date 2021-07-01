Watch the awkward moment a BBC reporter mixed up Bill Cosby with Bill Clinton

News

After Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault was overturned because a deal he had cut with a prosecutor during a civil case meant that he shouldn’t have been prosecuted, BBC reporter Michelle Fleury was ready to fill in the details.

Unfortunately, not all of those details were accurate.

BBC News confusing Bill Clinton and Bill Cosby 🥴 pic.twitter.com/RyXKBRcPo6 — benjamin tulin ☭🤌🏳️‍🌈 (@CommunistBen) June 30, 2021

An apology followed swiftly, courtesy of Huw Edwards.

😂😂😂 I’m howling. What a mistake to make. It was Bill Cosby. NOT Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/o1rlJP3CtK — Charlotte (@Charl_H79) June 30, 2021

Not that that spared Michelle’s blushes.

Oof. Huge clanger on News At Ten. Reporter said Bill Clinton when she meant Bill Cosby. Nobody who’s ever done live broadcasting will feel anything but enormous sympathy. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 30, 2021

BBC reporter calls Bill Cosby Bill Clinton by mistake. Hopefully a legal Bill won’t follow 😳 pic.twitter.com/e7B4zQHBW7 — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) June 30, 2021

Pure Comedy Gold . .

BBC confuses Bill Clinton . . with Bill Cosby ..😂 https://t.co/oOaBgeO7Of — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) June 30, 2021

Whoops. Wrong Bill in the slammer. https://t.co/y72Hpq2GhA — Paul Barry (@TheRealPBarry) July 1, 2021

It’s not the first time a reporter or newsreader has said the wrong name, but we doubt any of the rest come close to matching Victoria Derbyshire’s NSFW slip of the tongue when talking about Jeremy Hunt.

Iconic.

