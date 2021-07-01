Weird World

A BBC education site listed the ‘positive impacts’ of global warming – 13 hottest takes

Poke Staff. Updated July 1st, 2021

The BBC has occasionally come under fire in recent years for giving too much time to climate change deniers in a bid to provide so-called ‘balance’.

And this has all the appearance of a classic case in point, a section of the BBC Bitesize education website which listed the ‘positive impacts of a warmer global climate’.

It went viral today after it was shared on Twitter by @StuartLock, chief executive of the Advantage Schools network.

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read (and also because the site now appears to have been edited).

To conclude …

Source Twitter @StuartLock

