A BBC education site listed the ‘positive impacts’ of global warming – 13 hottest takes

The BBC has occasionally come under fire in recent years for giving too much time to climate change deniers in a bid to provide so-called ‘balance’.

And this has all the appearance of a classic case in point, a section of the BBC Bitesize education website which listed the ‘positive impacts of a warmer global climate’.

It went viral today after it was shared on Twitter by @StuartLock, chief executive of the Advantage Schools network.

Dear @bbcbitesize, I think this is flat wrong, doesn’t align with the national curriculum or exam specs, and needs reconsidering. From https://t.co/emrNxG2mIK pic.twitter.com/dOwXN1Lsbo — Stuart Lock (@StuartLock) June 30, 2021

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read (and also because the site now appears to have been edited).

Climate change isn’t a “both sides” argument. — Stuart Lock (@StuartLock) June 30, 2021

Indeed. And here are 15 suitably hot takes.

1.

‘This episode of BBC Bitesize is brought to you by Shell’ https://t.co/FlFk1QeLTM — Martin Stiff (@martinstiff) July 1, 2021

2.

Positive impacts of being dead could include: * More time off work

* More sleep

* Reduced carbon footprint

* Boost to the funeral industry

* More free time for activities — ToddLunch (@LunchTodd) July 1, 2021

3.

When we said "the news would even try both-sides-ing the Apocalypse", I guess we were right. https://t.co/QQ7Pl6mwpU — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) July 1, 2021

4.

Surprised it doesn’t list temporary improvements in cafe culture in U.K., less need to wear cagoules in East Anglia and greater opportunities to kayak through town centres. — Sandra Leaton Gray (@drleatongray) July 1, 2021

5.

an entire town in Canada caught fire because of the intense heat and the BBC is out here going "uwu climate change could be good actually 🥺" https://t.co/9iTjLztmiJ — Stephen (@stepheniscowboy) July 1, 2021

6.

“Energy consumption decreasing due to a warmer climate” seems to ignore the vast amounts of electricity used around the world to power fridges, freezers and air conditioners.

Maybe they have accidentally posted the results of one of those “wrong answers only” questions on Twitter — Adam Vero (@AdamVero) July 1, 2021

7.

Lots of breathtakingly stupid stuff in this list, but…more oil? MORE OIL? One of the ‘positives’ of our entire planet going to shit is that we can get more of the stuff we used to fuck it up in the first place? Who wrote this, @BBC? And, more importantly, why? https://t.co/uqQeqefvI1 — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) July 1, 2021

8.

1.Higher temp increases rates of harmful photorespiration, and stunts plant growth 2.whilst polar bears, seals and alpine flora die off; we get more mosquitos, parasites and shrubs 3.Highly polluting ships transporting more ‘things’ whose sale benefits billionaires — Mr. Tumble (@MrNotsohumble) July 1, 2021

4. We do NOT need more oil in an age of governments pledging Net Zero climate goals 5. Have you ever seen an energy bill in a country where AC is used regularly? See Texas where the grid can’t cope 6. Tell that to sub-saharan Africa and central America suffering desertification — Mr. Tumble (@MrNotsohumble) July 1, 2021

9.

Positive impacts of being dead:

*Excuses you from work and chores

*No more rent or bills

*An end to anxiety

*Bit of peace and quiet

* Everyone has to be nice about you

*No more Windows updates https://t.co/5a03eQQALL — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) July 1, 2021

10.

Up next on BBCBitesize – ‘Positive impacts of apartheid’ and ‘Positive impacts of Amazon deforestation’. — Jackie Fox (@jjfox123) July 1, 2021

11

Sure millions of people will die, but just THINK of the benefits to the Northern Greenland tourism sector! — Justin Parkhurst (@justinparkhurst) July 1, 2021

12.

Positive impacts of you dying suddenly:

– help the cards, catering, and floral industries

– toughen up your loved ones

– new friendships formed at your funeral

– not keeping you alive will help avert climate change (wait, don’t we like climate change? – ed.) https://t.co/VT0seSi6Dq — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) July 1, 2021

13.

Puffer jackets a thing of the past It will be warm enough to cook meat in your shopping bag Walking home from the supermarket, so less time cooking Higher sea levels mean the beach is closer FFS — Andy Davies (@alpineandy23) July 1, 2021

To conclude …

This has to be a spoof? Positives? https://t.co/qqXsE2U37A — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 1, 2021

