People have been writing 4-word horror stories about their work – 21 spine-tinglers

Every worker knows a phrase or two that is guaranteed to push their blood-pressure through the roof. For many sectors, it’s simply “I want to talk to the manager.”

News site, Morning Brew, set people a challenge along those lines.

Write a horror story for your industry using just four words — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 29, 2021

They even shared their own horror story.

The email didn't deliver — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 29, 2021

These were the best of the rest. Full disclosure – we’re with Morning Brew on this.

ngl, reading some of these, we have no earthly idea what industries you all work in — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 29, 2021

It'll be good exposure https://t.co/TGuFdI3Ut9 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 30, 2021

New health secretary announced.. https://t.co/YDjyewG0PP — Dr Ben Janaway (@drjanaway) June 30, 2021

COVID positive on CPAP. https://t.co/NzBY7kWeqD — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) June 30, 2021

subject line: your tweet https://t.co/9Nk7km20Pc — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) June 29, 2021

i didn't hit save https://t.co/Pol0D7Xvvj — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) June 29, 2021

We'd export, but Brexit. — Brexit Bin #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) June 30, 2021

