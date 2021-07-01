People have been writing 4-word horror stories about their work – 21 spine-tinglers
Every worker knows a phrase or two that is guaranteed to push their blood-pressure through the roof. For many sectors, it’s simply “I want to talk to the manager.”
News site, Morning Brew, set people a challenge along those lines.
Write a horror story for your industry using just four words
They even shared their own horror story.
The email didn't deliver
These were the best of the rest. Full disclosure – we’re with Morning Brew on this.
ngl, reading some of these, we have no earthly idea what industries you all work in
1.
It'll be good exposure https://t.co/TGuFdI3Ut9
2.
New health secretary announced.. https://t.co/YDjyewG0PP
3.
"That's not a word." https://t.co/c9TWciRhXH
4.
COVID positive on CPAP. https://t.co/NzBY7kWeqD
5.
subject line: your tweet https://t.co/9Nk7km20Pc
6.
Saka injured, Willian starts https://t.co/J3Qc7kW7zC
7.
i didn't hit save https://t.co/Pol0D7Xvvj
8.
Stadiums full, theatres empty.? https://t.co/PMKHqpKieC
9.
The coronavirus is airborne. pic.twitter.com/dUUjHriWge
10.
We'd export, but Brexit.
11.
Rain in the forecast https://t.co/eEqJSWlSRx
