These 15 ugly designs are so bad they’re – no, they’re just bad

Pics

You know how some things are so bad they’re good? Well these absolutely hideous designs don’t fall into that category. They’re just so bad, they’re baaaaad.

1. When you want to look like you’ve peed yourself



Via

2. Keep out of reach of fish



Via

3. Thinking outside the box



Via

4. That’s handy



Via

5. Fasten your seatbelts – we’re in for a bumpy ride



Via

6. A step too far



Via

7. It’s not a cult, though



Via

8. I’ll just stay out here, thanks



Via