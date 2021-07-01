Pics

These 15 ugly designs are so bad they’re – no, they’re just bad

Poke Staff. Updated July 1st, 2021

You know how some things are so bad they’re good? Well these absolutely hideous designs don’t fall into that category. They’re just so bad, they’re baaaaad.

1. When you want to look like you’ve peed yourself


Via

2. Keep out of reach of fish


Via

3. Thinking outside the box


Via

4. That’s handy


Via

5. Fasten your seatbelts – we’re in for a bumpy ride


Via

6. A step too far


Via

7. It’s not a cult, though


Via

8. I’ll just stay out here, thanks


Via

