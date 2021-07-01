These 15 ugly designs are so bad they’re – no, they’re just bad
You know how some things are so bad they’re good? Well these absolutely hideous designs don’t fall into that category. They’re just so bad, they’re baaaaad.
1. When you want to look like you’ve peed yourself
2. Keep out of reach of fish
3. Thinking outside the box
4. That’s handy
5. Fasten your seatbelts – we’re in for a bumpy ride
6. A step too far
7. It’s not a cult, though
8. I’ll just stay out here, thanks
Article Pages: 1 2
More from the Poke
Sport
The Sun’s ‘Harry Caine’ front page was several own goals in one – 17 favourite takedowns
Celebrity
Neil Gaiman had the best comeback for this fan’s Good Omens sequel ‘complaint’