The video of Boris Johnson celebrating Harry Kane’s goal is even more awkward than that photo

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2021

You’ve probably seen the only slightly ever-so-weird pictures of Boris Johnson watching England’s 2-0 win over Germany in the Euros on Tuesday night.

And it turns out the video of the prime minister watching the game – specifically the bit when Harry Kane scored England’s second goal – is even more awkward. Well, lots of people thought it was, anyway. Have a watch for yourself.

And just a few of the many things people said about it.

Source Twitter @mariEscobarStan

