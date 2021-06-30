The video of Boris Johnson celebrating Harry Kane’s goal is even more awkward than that photo
You’ve probably seen the only ever so slightly weird photo of Boris Johnson watching England’s 2-0 win over Germany in the Euros on Tuesday night.
Come on England! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/9p1VbE4OCQ
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021
And it turns out the video of the prime minister watching the game – specifically the bit when Harry Kane scored England’s second goal – is even more awkward.
“Harry Kane finally scored” 😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/j8J1BdhHd1
— PME 🚭 (is a fan of Saka) (@mariEscobarStan) June 29, 2021
And just a few of the many things people said about it.
“Right, tell me who scored, rewind it, and start filming” https://t.co/d4K5vEaLjj
— GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) June 29, 2021
He can’t even celebrate properly
— Adam 🟢⚪️ (@FGR_Adam) June 29, 2021
This guy’s like a 3 year old in a 50 year olds body
— Omzzinho (@YoungOmz2) June 29, 2021
I’m sorry, can’t stop watching this. He moves like someone who was taught how humans are meant to move.
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) June 30, 2021
Looks like a toddler dancing to ‘if you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands’ 😂
— Balligerent18 (@balligerent18) June 29, 2021
so someone was recording him for there full 90 minutes just to get a small video clip of a few seconds
— talkingSPORT (@talkingsport4) June 29, 2021
That was the most tory celebration ever
— MR J (-_•) 🔰 (@MrJ7190) June 29, 2021
And of course, this.
There you go fellas pic.twitter.com/FhsApwYANB
— Tommy Townsend (@TownsendTommy) June 29, 2021
