The video of Boris Johnson celebrating Harry Kane’s goal is even more awkward than that photo

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2021

You’ve probably seen the only ever so slightly weird photo of Boris Johnson watching England’s 2-0 win over Germany in the Euros on Tuesday night.

And it turns out the video of the prime minister watching the game – specifically the bit when Harry Kane scored England’s second goal – is even more awkward.

And just a few of the many things people said about it.

And of course, this.

Source Twitter @mariEscobarStan

