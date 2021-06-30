This Festival of Brexit sketch is topical again – thanks to Lee Hurst

Videos

You may have spotted right-wing comedian Lee Hurst trending on Twitter on Tuesday, and it wasn’t because he’d clawed his way back onto a TV show. Instead, he’d made an unacceptable comment about the distressing clip of Chris Whitty being manhandled by what seems to be a bunch of drunks.

We won’t share Hurst’s nasty remark again, but you can read about a particularly good takedown of it here, if you want to.

Since Hurst was back in the spotlight, it seemed apt that this very funny Larry and Paul sketch should be shared again, after its debut last November.

‘The comedy stage – what’s the line-up?’

‘Lee Hurst ______________________’

‘Yeah, go on – who else?’

‘Just Lee Hurst.’

These comments are typical of the reactions when the guys posted the sketch on Twitter.

I can’t do it justice. Literally nothing I can say. Just watch it, it’s just really quite good https://t.co/zFLdmvTDh9 — Simon Winterburn (@WinterburnSimon) June 29, 2021

Ha ha, just how I imagine it will be! https://t.co/XWDA8zpSqG — Jane Elgar 💙 #rejoinEU (@jeelgar) June 29, 2021

Shame the England band aren't booked https://t.co/XjRj5QqJ3Y — Craig Heritage (@CraigRS82) June 29, 2021

To be fair, you could get Geoff Norcott on that comedy stage also. — Simon Gardner (@isimongardner) June 29, 2021

There’s even a cherry on this particular satirical cake.

Need a soundtrack to The Festival of Brexit? Introducing "Oven Ready Classics."#OvenReadyClassics pic.twitter.com/fgsdLbnlr0 — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) November 24, 2020

Absolute bangers.

In conclusion, here’s YouTube user highdownmartin‘s prediction.

If it actually goes ahead I doubt it’ll be anywhere near this good.

Horribly likely.

READ MORE

Andrew Lloyd Webber in Jail is Larry and Paul’s magnum opus for Freedom Day

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab