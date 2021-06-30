People aren’t happy with this Covid loophole for business executives

News

We hate to bring everyone down from the high of finally knocking Germany out of a tournament, but this Covid rule change by the government has gone down like Greta Thunberg at a Trump rally, and we’re not surprised.

The Government has announced that senior executives can temporarily leave quarantine in England if they are undertaking business activities which will bring 'significant economic benefit' to the economy. For more on this and other news visit https://t.co/8OWd2TvLrt — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) June 29, 2021

Here’s what that means.

The government have announced that senior executives can temporarily leave quarantine, in England, if they are undertaking activities with a significantly economic benefit. One rule for the elites, another for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/xlwUgKGKnT — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 29, 2021

If only NHS workers, delivery people, cleaners and retail staff were somehow instrumental in keeping the country running during a pandemic.

Tweeters shared their thoughts.

luckily elites don't get or transmit covid. https://t.co/dJq8I1QaKV — Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) June 29, 2021

I mean, I'm definitely self-certifying that all of my activities bring 'significant economic benefit' to the economy. #quarantinesorted https://t.co/DozsWXc0Yy — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) June 29, 2021

This is the most sophisticated virus I've ever known – you can't catch it at Wimbledon, Euro 2020 or if you are a senior executive. https://t.co/PpHGPDwjJg — Paul Smith (@thelobsterboy) June 29, 2021

"You peasants don't understand business. Everyone I snort cocaine off of in this St. Tropez apres-ski nightclub bathroom is a potential customer for the BAE Systems Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle Mortar Carrier Variant." https://t.co/x1mCBrkkDu — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) June 29, 2021

But…..doesn’t everyone who works provide significant benefits to the economy. — Jon Trickett MP (@jon_trickett) June 29, 2021

One set of rules for them, a different set of rules for the rest of us… https://t.co/NPiajIyKmE — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 29, 2021

I have a meeting with a Nigerian prince for getting a large amount of money, can I leave? — jarykii (@jarykii) June 29, 2021

When you put a banker in charge of the Department of Health…. https://t.co/4Gb4sc6uxO — L A U R A (@FireladySnail) June 29, 2021

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, wasn’t going to let social niceties stifle her opinion.

Sorry for the unparliamentary language but this just takes the pi**. It is the lowest paid working people who have got our country through this crisis, risking their lives on the frontline. This is an offensive slap in the face for them and shows this government's true colours. https://t.co/OO3CFmfOcB — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) June 29, 2021

