News

People aren’t happy with this Covid loophole for business executives

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 30th, 2021

We hate to bring everyone down from the high of finally knocking Germany out of a tournament, but this Covid rule change by the government has gone down like Greta Thunberg at a Trump rally, and we’re not surprised.

Here’s what that means.

If only NHS workers, delivery people, cleaners and retail staff were somehow instrumental in keeping the country running during a pandemic.

Tweeters shared their thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, wasn’t going to let social niceties stifle her opinion.

READ MORE

9 favourite reactions to the ‘Stanley Johnson loophole’ in the travel rules

Source Sky News Image Adeolu Eletu on Unsplash

More from the Poke