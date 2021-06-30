Sport

Gareth Southgate talking about England’s win and 25 years of hurt is beautifully put

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2021

England’s 2-0 win over Germany was special, but it was extra special for Gareth Southgate, not just because he’s England manager (obviously) but because of his penalty miss against the Germans back in Euro 96.

And this video of Southgate talking about it, and what Tuesday night’s win meant for him, is 26 seconds very well spent.

Beautifully put. And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Here’s one of Southgate’s old team mates talking about the England manager.

But maybe now it really is time to move on …

READ MORE

13 favourite things people said about that photo of Boris Johnson watching England beat Germany

Source Twitter @dinosofos

More from the Poke