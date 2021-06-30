Gareth Southgate talking about England’s win and his 25 years of hurt is beautifully put

Sport

England’s 2-0 win over Germany was special, but it was extra special for Gareth Southgate, not just because he’s England manager (obviously) but because of his penalty miss against the Germans back in Euro 96.

And this video of Southgate talking about it, and what Tuesday night’s win meant for him, is 26 seconds very well spent.

Brief, but beautifully put.

‘Given 1996, now much does this mean to you?’ ‘I’m just so pleased … I was looking at the big screen and I saw Dave Seaman up there and you know, I can’t, for the teammates that played with me, I can’t change that, so that’s always going to hurt. ‘But what’s lovely is that we have given people another day to remember and now we have got to go and do it in Rome.’

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This really got me 😢

Go on Gareth! pic.twitter.com/BiUvikf4cT — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) June 29, 2021

Gareth Southgate is everyone’s dad today 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/UGqn60Z0pw — Nubaid (@RamboFYI) June 29, 2021

Never puts a word wrong. Isn’t Gareth Southgate simply the most inspiring leader in England? pic.twitter.com/KSk52VlD3j — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) June 29, 2021

Humanly beautiful this. As a player, Gareth Southgate missed penalty in Euro 96 semi-final shoot-out loss to Germany. Today, as manager, he led England to first Tournament win against their rivals since 1966. Many doubt his tactics but his empathy is elite pic.twitter.com/VXqXoxEyxY — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 29, 2021

This answer, and this manager, is pure class. I know, as a Scot, this isn’t our story, but I can recognise it as an extraordinary story – of resilience, redemption & the best kind of leadership. #totalrespect 👏pic.twitter.com/ok9d6lRuj5 — Douglas Alexander (@D_G_Alexander) June 29, 2021

Here’s one of Southgate’s old team mates talking about the England manager.

“Southgate felt at fault for not getting his team mates to the final, we don’t blame him” Former England striker Alan Shearer tells #BBCBreakfast he hopes last night’s win will give Gareth Southgate ‘freedom’ from his Euro 96 penalty miss. https://t.co/ObOXYT2Ntd pic.twitter.com/VL9XmjdiOu — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 30, 2021

But maybe now it really is time to move on …

June 2030, Sir Gareth Southgate has just led England to their third successive World Cup victory, in which they won every game 10-0 TV Interviewer: “I would like to talk about that penalty you missed 34 years ago.”pic.twitter.com/cZApR0Vvih — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) June 29, 2021

Source Twitter @dinosofos