England beat Germany without even going to penalties – 27+ favourite reactions

After an astonishing 55 years of hurt trying, England have managed to knock Germany out of a football tournament, bringing their wins up to 14 against Germany’s 15 in international fixtures. Thanks for that, Google.

If you’ve found yourself needing to mute ‘It’s coming home’, two of the men responsible for that song were there to see the 2-0 victory at Wembley, sharing this before kick-off …

So…it’s been a while since we were here for this particular fixture. #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/MQlidmL1b0 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 29, 2021

And this.

They weren’t the only famous faces cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team.

England could do with Scholes and Beckham on the pitch! pic.twitter.com/nzzdmpAKDc — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 29, 2021

Rob Beckett trying to disguise himself. Yeah, not with those teeth pal 😂 #Eng pic.twitter.com/kO5uszINW8 — Pawsy 🍥 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦮🔞 (@KC_Pawsy) June 29, 2021

Prince George suddenly realises how much he will see of Ed Sheeran for the remainder of his life pic.twitter.com/Pz5kxs1za6 — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 29, 2021

The PM wasn’t there, but he shared these completely not staged snaps of support.

Well done @England! We’re all behind you – bring it home! pic.twitter.com/7rPnp0xrKu — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021

There was a more convincing and very gracious message from Germany’s ambassador to the UK.

Congratulations England. Much deserved victory. Wishing you all the best in this tournament. We will have to build a new team. This great competition between 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and 🇩🇪will continue. pic.twitter.com/PzCAEV6N7C — Andreas Michaelis (@GermanAmbUK) June 29, 2021

The English crowd in the stadium went understandably wild at the the goals – and the whistle.

maybe time to rethink the ban on singing and dancing at weddings? pic.twitter.com/bZgPGno5k9 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 29, 2021

Not to mention those in the commentary box.

Fuuuu*****k — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

But here’s how Twitter reacted – at various points throughout the match.

1.

2.

These are the days all sports fans live for. The hope, the dreams, the sense of impending doom. The great circus of sport. Here we go, good luck England! #ENGGER — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 29, 2021

3.

I think this would be fairly entertaining as a red button commentary option 😂#ENGGER https://t.co/3liqU3Lyo1 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 29, 2021

4.

The most important thing to remember about this win is that it wouldn’t have been possible without Brexit.#ENGGER #EnglandvGermany — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 29, 2021

5.

This is rubbish. By now in the two games last night there'd been a fist fight, somebody had given birth to a hippo and the ref had discovered a new element. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 29, 2021

6.

Can't wait to see the Daily Mail lambast Prince George tomorrow for rolling his eyes during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/JUoZh6zmWW — Jono (@jonoread) June 29, 2021

7.

If England win 58-1 then I make £162,000,000. — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) June 29, 2021

8.

By now in the 1996 game England were 1-0 up and Labour won an election during the second half, if memory serves. — Mark Watson, again! (@watsoncomedian) June 29, 2021

9.

Torn between needing an emergency dry cleaner for my match worn ‘86 World Cup shirt and just leaving the Guinness stain to remember one of the best days of my life — Tom osenthal (@rosentweets) June 29, 2021

10.

there are Virgin Media customers getting better service than Harry Kane — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 29, 2021

11.

That's nice. I always felt that what England, as a nation, lacked was a high opinion of itself. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) June 29, 2021

