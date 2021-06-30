England beat Germany without even going to penalties – 27+ favourite reactions
After an astonishing 55 years of
hurt trying, England have managed to knock Germany out of a football tournament, bringing their wins up to 14 against Germany’s 15 in international fixtures. Thanks for that, Google.
That full-time feeling 🙌 pic.twitter.com/e239OWPAQ8
— England (@England) June 29, 2021
If you’ve found yourself needing to mute ‘It’s coming home’, two of the men responsible for that song were there to see the 2-0 victory at Wembley, sharing this before kick-off …
So…it’s been a while since we were here for this particular fixture. #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/MQlidmL1b0
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 29, 2021
And this.
It’s… pic.twitter.com/ct3HCXwvD5
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 29, 2021
They weren’t the only famous faces cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team.
England could do with Scholes and Beckham on the pitch! pic.twitter.com/nzzdmpAKDc
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 29, 2021
Rob Beckett trying to disguise himself.
Yeah, not with those teeth pal 😂 #Eng pic.twitter.com/kO5uszINW8
— Pawsy 🍥 🇬🇧🏴🦮🔞 (@KC_Pawsy) June 29, 2021
Prince George suddenly realises how much he will see of Ed Sheeran for the remainder of his life pic.twitter.com/Pz5kxs1za6
— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 29, 2021
What a fucking day! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/MStS6hXsgj
— Asim Chaudhry (@AsimC86) June 29, 2021
The PM wasn’t there, but he shared these completely not staged snaps of support.
Come on England! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/9p1VbE4OCQ
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021
Well done @England!
We’re all behind you – bring it home! pic.twitter.com/7rPnp0xrKu
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021
There was a more convincing and very gracious message from Germany’s ambassador to the UK.
Congratulations England. Much deserved victory. Wishing you all the best in this tournament. We will have to build a new team. This great competition between 🏴 and 🇩🇪will continue. pic.twitter.com/PzCAEV6N7C
— Andreas Michaelis (@GermanAmbUK) June 29, 2021
The English crowd in the stadium went understandably wild at the the goals – and the whistle.
maybe time to rethink the ban on singing and dancing at weddings? pic.twitter.com/bZgPGno5k9
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 29, 2021
Not to mention those in the commentary box.
Fuuuu*****k
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021
Wish they’d just get off the fence 🏴 #ENGGER@GaryLineker #EURO2020 #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/peprS4lk9Q
— Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) June 29, 2021
But here’s how Twitter reacted – at various points throughout the match.
1.
Redemption. pic.twitter.com/XaeKETjnsC
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 29, 2021
2.
These are the days all sports fans live for. The hope, the dreams, the sense of impending doom. The great circus of sport. Here we go, good luck England! #ENGGER
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 29, 2021
3.
I think this would be fairly entertaining as a red button commentary option 😂#ENGGER https://t.co/3liqU3Lyo1
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 29, 2021
4.
The most important thing to remember about this win is that it wouldn’t have been possible without Brexit.#ENGGER #EnglandvGermany
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 29, 2021
5.
This is rubbish. By now in the two games last night there'd been a fist fight, somebody had given birth to a hippo and the ref had discovered a new element.
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 29, 2021
6.
Can't wait to see the Daily Mail lambast Prince George tomorrow for rolling his eyes during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/JUoZh6zmWW
— Jono (@jonoread) June 29, 2021
7.
If England win 58-1 then I make £162,000,000.
— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) June 29, 2021
8.
By now in the 1996 game England were 1-0 up and Labour won an election during the second half, if memory serves.
— Mark Watson, again! (@watsoncomedian) June 29, 2021
9.
Torn between needing an emergency dry cleaner for my match worn ‘86 World Cup shirt and just leaving the Guinness stain to remember one of the best days of my life
— Tom osenthal (@rosentweets) June 29, 2021
10.
there are Virgin Media customers getting better service than Harry Kane
— Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 29, 2021
11.
That's nice. I always felt that what England, as a nation, lacked was a high opinion of itself.
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) June 29, 2021
12.
Breaking: Boris Johnson reveals how he steered England to 2-0 victory.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 29, 2021
More from the Poke
13 favourite things people said about that photo of Boris Johnson watching England beat Germany
Laurence Fox’s schoolboy error trolling Harry Kane’s rainbow armband made everyone’s day better