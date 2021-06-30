News

England beat Germany without even going to penalties – 27+ favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 30th, 2021

After an astonishing 55 years of hurt trying, England have managed to knock Germany out of a football tournament, bringing their wins up to 14 against Germany’s 15 in international fixtures. Thanks for that, Google.

If you’ve found yourself needing to mute ‘It’s coming home’, two of the men responsible for that song were there to see the 2-0 victory at Wembley, sharing this before kick-off …

And this.

They weren’t the only famous faces cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team.

The PM wasn’t there, but he shared these completely not staged snaps of support.

There was a more convincing and very gracious message from Germany’s ambassador to the UK.

The English crowd in the stadium went understandably wild at the the goals – and the whistle.

Not to mention those in the commentary box.

But here’s how Twitter reacted – at various points throughout the match.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

