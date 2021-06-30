Sport

An ITV reporter mistook a Jurgen Klopp lookalike for the real thing and it’s just brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2021

Just when you thought England’s 2-0 win over Germany couldn’t get any better, it just did (well, just a little bit).

It’s the fabulous moment an ITV reporter mistook a Jurgen Klopp lookalike outside Wembley for the real thing.

To be fair to Jonathan Swain, he does look a bit like the Liverpool manager but we’re not sure you’d find him ‘on the shoulder of some England supporters drinking a can of beer’ outside Wembley.

It’s a fan called ‘cheeky Jurgen’ – a proper ‘Kloppelganger’ if you prefer – and most definitely not the real Jurgen Klopp. At least, we don’t think so.

There’s always the possibility that the ITV man is in on the joke, of course. In which case he’s playing the long game, very long indeed.

