An ITV reporter mistook a Jurgen Klopp lookalike for the real thing and it’s just brilliant

Just when you thought England’s 2-0 win over Germany couldn’t get any better, it just did (well, just a little bit).

It’s the fabulous moment an ITV reporter mistook a Jurgen Klopp lookalike outside Wembley for the real thing.

To be fair to Jonathan Swain, he does look a bit like the Liverpool manager but we’re not sure you’d find him ‘on the shoulder of some England supporters drinking a can of beer’ outside Wembley.

It’s a fan called ‘cheeky Jurgen’ – a proper ‘Kloppelganger’ if you prefer – and most definitely not the real Jurgen Klopp. At least, we don’t think so.

There’s always the possibility that the ITV man is in on the joke, of course. In which case he’s playing the long game, very long indeed.

This guy looks more like Jurgen Klopp than Jurgen Klopp does 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SDig4xMCnM — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 29, 2021

Absolutely brilliant, this Jurgen Klopp look-a-like has pulled off a masterclass 😂pic.twitter.com/svAHrYCOh2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) June 30, 2021

Sources reporting that Tottenham have now reached out to that Jurgen Klopp lookalike to see if he’d be interested in taking over at White Hart Lane on a 3-year deal — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 30, 2021

How can someone look so much like Jurgen Klopp but not actually be him pic.twitter.com/awalBTfiwG — 𝘾𝙃𝙍𝙄𝙎 ⚡ (@FPL_FC) June 29, 2021

no one tell him. let him have his perfect moment with Jurgen Klopp pic.twitter.com/gmcRD1r1AC — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 30, 2021

