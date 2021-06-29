This fan’s cringeworthy response to Justin Bieber’s privacy plea is maximum facepalm

Celebrity

A very graphic illustration of one of the downsides of fame comes courtesy of Justin Bieber, who’d taken enough of fans camping outside of his front door.

So he thought he’d have a word with them in the most reasonable way possible, and beautifully put it was too.

And the fan’s response to his impassioned plea is a leading contender for facepalm of the year.

And it would be even funnier if it wasn’t so awful.

The clip went viral on Reddit’s ‘cringetopia’ subReddit for reasons that will already be apparent. Here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘He was incredibly diplomatic, and despite all that these crazy people still want to invade his space and boundaries. Something isn’t right upstairs with many fans. That woman just didn’t get it.’

CybReader ‘Then they go home and brag about how they met Justin Bieber.’

Zandergamez ‘Oooof she didn’t hear a word he said lol poor dude.’

nisquik ‘People don’t think of celebrities as humans…more like…something above everyone else. It’s weird because at the end of the day, we are all citizens who just want to live our lives.’

Barry_Goldberg ‘After his incredibly reasonable response: “CaN i HaVe A HuG?”

lambofgun

Source TikTok @nojumper Reddit u/Za_Inat