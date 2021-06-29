Sport

Laurence Fox’s schoolboy error trolling Harry Kane’s rainbow armband made everyone’s day better

John Plunkett. Updated June 29th, 2021

Laurence Fox took time out from his busy schedule to troll the England football team and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well.

Specifically, he took aim at England captain Harry Kane for planning to wear a rainbow captain’s armband at today’s Euros last 16 clash with Germany to mark the end of Pride month.

Fox naturally took exception – not like him to do that – and this is what he had to say on Twitter.

Except the Qatar World Cup will go ahead, in November and December next year, and it prompted no end of mockery on Twitter and very satisfying it was too.

Fox later had another go at it after deleting his original tweet …

… but he was only fooling himself.

To conclude …

