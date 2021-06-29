Boris Johnson implied he sacked Matt Hancock – Twitter fired out these 14 perfect reactions

News

Remember back on Friday when Boris Johnson said Matt Hancock had apologised and he considered the matter closed?

NEW: No 10: "The Prime Minister has accepted the Health Secretary's apology and considers the matter closed". 🤨🤨🤨 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 25, 2021

sir, despite me being in charge of enforcing the rule about not smearing shit all over the office i’m afraid some photos have emerged of me smearing shit all over the office. i’m sorry.

– i accept your apology, and consider the matter closed… pic.twitter.com/oMt2vBXoMQ — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) June 25, 2021

Considering the matter closed is not the same as closing the matter. In much the same way as thinking you did the best you can is not the same as doing your best. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) June 26, 2021

Well – funny story – it didn’t happen. Boris Johnson now strongly implies that he sacked Matt Hancock on Friday – before the blighter went and resigned on Saturday as though he hadn’t been sacked at all.

MON: Has it undermined message about being "all in it together", PM: "That's right, & that's why when I saw the story on Fri we had a new SoS for health on Sat" FRI: PM: Accepts Hancock apology & says "I consider this matter closed" — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 28, 2021

Perhaps he should have got his story straight with 10 Downing Street before he started sharing it.

No 10 appears not to agree with PM on whether he sacked Matt Hancock.

PM's official spokesman says: "No, the former Health Sec resigned".

Adds: "They discussed it further on Saturday and the PM agreed with the former Health Sec that he was right to tender his resignation". — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 28, 2021

Here’s the PM not really answering the question.

Having treated the public with contempt on Friday by saying he considered the 'matter closed' Boris Johnson, hoping the entire country has suffered collective amnesia over the weekend, now implies he sacked Matt Hancock! pic.twitter.com/2dsbnN8qhy — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 28, 2021

And this is how his gaslighting comment went down with people on Twitter.

1.

Boris Johnson claiming he sacked Matt Hancock will really anger the man who said the matter was closed, Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/fhuqdsSZn9 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 28, 2021

2.

In other news, black is white.https://t.co/I5KzBof4jX — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 28, 2021

3.

Also claims to have invented the hovercraft and had trials for Rangers https://t.co/peVi5itx47 — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) June 28, 2021

4.

Friday: “I consider the matter closed, Matt Hancock has my full support”

Saturday: *Matt Hancock resigns*

Monday: “I sacked him on Friday” pic.twitter.com/08HFPr3dpm — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 28, 2021

5.

Boris Johnson actually sacked Matt Hancock hey? In other news, Wales beat Denmark on Saturday. — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) June 28, 2021

6.

Boris Johnson now saying he actually sacked Matt Hancock hmm okay in other news there is a flying pig in the sky — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 28, 2021

7.

8.

He's doing that thing again where he just claims things are true which we know to be false. Like that time when he was accused of using a hospital visit as a press opportunity, so he pointed at the TV camera filming him and said "There's no press here."https://t.co/mFFL2JV5Og — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) June 28, 2021

9.

Two problems. First, the slightly ludicrous suggestion that Johnson sacked Hancock and second, the absolutely ludicrous suggestion that he only heard about the affair on Friday!😂 pic.twitter.com/rAuB8UCxCX — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) June 28, 2021

10.

Boris should get a gig presenting the Apprentice. Instead of saying "your fired" he could get just get a spokesman to say

"The Prime Minister has accepted the health secretary’s apology and considers the matter closed."https://t.co/QPSzl2qQoI — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) June 28, 2021

11.

LOL @ @BorisJohnson now switching up the story to say he sacked Matt Hancock. You lie more than you bathe. — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) June 28, 2021

12.

Johnson becoming the pound shop Paul Nuttall… https://t.co/sQQ7gIUx2M — Ahmer Wadee (@ahmerwadee) June 28, 2021

13.

Boris Johnson just claimed he scored that equalizer for Croatia. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 28, 2021

14.

Silly me. When I heard a series of cabinet ministers say on Friday that @MattHancock hadn’t broken the rules & should be allowed to get on with his job & Downing Street say the matter was now closed I assumed that meant @BorisJohnson was not sacking him https://t.co/aqH1AovnDn — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) June 28, 2021

Dominic Cummings, who apparently wanted Matt Hancock sacked more than a year ago, tweeted the timeline of Johnson’s handling of the affair story.

Trolley Fri: Argh, accept apology I consider the matter closed

Media/MP babble, 89 Carrie texts p/hour

Trolley Sat, SMASH: Arghhh Matt go now you'll be back better stronger shortly matey forward to victory!

Trolley Mon, CRASH: when I saw the story on Fri we had a new SoS on Sat — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) June 28, 2021

At least, we think that’s what he tweeted.

Source Beth Rigby Image Screengrab, Screengrab