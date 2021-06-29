News

Boris Johnson implied he sacked Matt Hancock – Twitter fired out these 14 perfect reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 29th, 2021

Remember back on Friday when Boris Johnson said Matt Hancock had apologised and he considered the matter closed?

Well – funny story – it didn’t happen. Boris Johnson now strongly implies that he sacked Matt Hancock on Friday – before the blighter went and resigned on Saturday as though he hadn’t been sacked at all.

Perhaps he should have got his story straight with 10 Downing Street before he started sharing it.

Here’s the PM not really answering the question.

And this is how his gaslighting comment went down with people on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Dominic Cummings, who apparently wanted Matt Hancock sacked more than a year ago, tweeted the timeline of Johnson’s handling of the affair story.

At least, we think that’s what he tweeted.

READ MORE

Matt Hancock is all anyone’s talking about today – 27 favourite responses

Source Beth Rigby Image Screengrab, Screengrab

More from the Poke