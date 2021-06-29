This 3-year-old chess prodigy’s response to Grandmaster Karpov has gone deservedly viral all over again

Videos

Back in 2016, chess prodigy, Mikhail Osipov – known as Misha – appeared on a Russian TV show, The Very Best, dedicated to extraordinary talents. He was three years old at the time.

During the show, the host invited a special guest to challenge the boy to a match – Grandmaster Anatoly Karpov.

Here’s an edit of the occasion.

“Mummy!” indeed.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Karpov came out on top in that particular match, which is what little Misha was really upset about, and you can watch it here, but the following year, he beat 95-year-old Grandmaster, Yuri Averbakh.

At the age of eight, he’s still flying high in the chess world, beating adults and children older than himself, but that moment on TV isn’t going away anytime soon, and has recently popped up again on Twitter.

I literally have not been able to stop thinking about this video since I first saw it pic.twitter.com/SEWwX0vn7l — Tim Allen Bong (@WuffFluff) June 27, 2021

Same, Tim. Same.

"THIS'LL TEACH YOU YOU COCKY LITTLE SHIT!" https://t.co/EY6JbdjUoz — Gavin Curnow 〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) June 28, 2021

Forwarding this to every commissioning producer at Cbeebies. https://t.co/UbXLI0IDlE — The Author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) June 28, 2021

This is basically the mood of every Russian novel distilled into one minute. https://t.co/M1EPkBQ06z — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) June 28, 2021

Me at conferences when I run into academics I have cited: https://t.co/WAydGmAJxW — Emma Burns (@EmmaQBurns) June 28, 2021

This comment from Ingeborg Anne Rakvåg says it all, really.

THE FINAL BOSS https://t.co/LayrHIuaJg — Ingeborg Anne Rakvåg 🐩 (@IngeborgRakvag) June 28, 2021

via Gfycat

