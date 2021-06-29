13 favourite things people said about that photo of Boris Johnson watching England beat Germany

Twitter

As you might possibly have heard by now, England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley to reach the quarter finals of the Euros at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane got the goals in England’s first win over Germany in the knockout stage of a competition since – you guessed it – 1966.

Boris Johnson was very keen to let you know that he was watching too, so his team shared this picture of the prime minister on his Twitter account.

He later appeared to switch to another TV.

And both pictures prompted some very funny responses. Here are 13 favourites.

1.

Commas are important https://t.co/9jG2YPWjfg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 29, 2021

2.

When you’ve spunked two hundred grand on home furnishings but have to watch in the office cos you can’t risk anyone seeing any of it… https://t.co/CkRgm0TpfE — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 29, 2021

3.

I mean, it was too easy not to. pic.twitter.com/d9zaAIc2W3 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 29, 2021

4.

I too am watching the game perched on a table in my office with my wife https://t.co/8w1lByOS8G — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 29, 2021

5.

"And according to Jacob, it's tremendously popular with the working class." https://t.co/RO9ozt4kQi — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) June 29, 2021

6.

Apparently that measly £300,000/year isn’t enough to buy chairs. — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 29, 2021

7.

"I am definitely spending two hours perched on the end of this table in a corridor opposite a hastily-arranged TV sat next to somebody who loathes me watching a sport I don't like supported by people I think are vermin & I think you're stupid enough to think otherwise." https://t.co/87KVHbEMGr — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 29, 2021

8.

Come on Rovers! God I love watching soccer ball perched on the end of a table, just like a normal person.#ENGvsGER #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/Hxf6Hl91Vh — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 29, 2021

9.

why is he watching it from inside a Dexter kill tent pic.twitter.com/dU9VJO2q5W — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 29, 2021

10.

"But I don't get it Carrie. Where's the wall?" pic.twitter.com/hPdNxtqj7y — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 29, 2021

11.

12.

How posh people pretend to watch football 😂😂😂😂 — Bodrobot (@Bodrobot1) June 29, 2021

13.

What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/Dzcram0Wbc — Ben Coldharbour (@ColdharbourFil1) June 29, 2021

