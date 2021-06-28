Vaccines, ‘Freedom Day’ and giving up the mask – 14 funny takes on the pandemic

Twitter

While people argue about whether the great unlocking should happen on time, sooner or later, let’s take a look at what the funny people of Twitter have been saying about the pandemic.

1.

Hey, speaking of vaccines, I think the smallpox one worked — Emo Philips (@EmoPhilips) June 13, 2021

2.

The pandemic won't be "over" for me until wall to wall fear stories about E scooters have pushed it from the front pages and we're all talking about sharks being spotted off Wales. That's the metric. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 15, 2021

3.

Lockdown has been hard for all of us, Susan. pic.twitter.com/Om7J4wXfGM — Boff Moatman (@BoffMoatman) June 17, 2021

4.

suppressing all the traumas of the past year to try and socialize again pic.twitter.com/zBURY3Vbr7 — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) June 11, 2021

5.

Me on July 19th. pic.twitter.com/gTM21bWCIR — David Paisley (@DavidPaisley) June 14, 2021

6.

Thanks to all the lovely staff at the Vaccination centre at Brentford Leisure, where I got my second jab yesterday; especially the nice lady who read my card and said “your name is like that game-show host!”.

Yes, I suppose it is. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 17, 2021

7.

I have so much respect for the woman opposite me on the tube who clearly forgot her mask so took of her sock and is now dutifully breathing through it. Icon 👏 👏 👏 — Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) June 17, 2021

8.

Covid has stolen my best 26-30 railcard years — Natalya Lobanova (@NatalyaLobanova) June 20, 2021

9.

10.

There would have been enough PPE if people hadn't been talking about white privilege — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 22, 2021

11.

Turns out saying “we’ll hang out when this is all over” is really coming back to bite me in the introverted ass — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 23, 2021

12.

I'm glad things are getting back to normal so I can still never go on a cruise. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) June 22, 2021

13.

My mum is not ready for July 19th. pic.twitter.com/aBfFq2c9CK — Adam Farrer (@AdamJFarrer) June 22, 2021

14.

When I finally got to go to a restaurant again after lockdown I found it a struggle not to go into their kitchen to get seconds — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) June 24, 2021

READ MORE

These 16 tweets prove that the pandemic is sometimes a laughing matter after all

Image Boff Moatman