Vaccines, ‘Freedom Day’ and giving up the mask – 14 funny takes on the pandemic
While people argue about whether the great unlocking should happen on time, sooner or later, let’s take a look at what the funny people of Twitter have been saying about the pandemic.
1.
Hey, speaking of vaccines, I think the smallpox one worked
— Emo Philips (@EmoPhilips) June 13, 2021
2.
The pandemic won't be "over" for me until wall to wall fear stories about E scooters have pushed it from the front pages and we're all talking about sharks being spotted off Wales. That's the metric.
— Otto English (@Otto_English) June 15, 2021
3.
Lockdown has been hard for all of us, Susan. pic.twitter.com/Om7J4wXfGM
— Boff Moatman (@BoffMoatman) June 17, 2021
4.
suppressing all the traumas of the past year to try and socialize again pic.twitter.com/zBURY3Vbr7
— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) June 11, 2021
5.
Me on July 19th. pic.twitter.com/gTM21bWCIR
— David Paisley (@DavidPaisley) June 14, 2021
6.
Thanks to all the lovely staff at the Vaccination centre at Brentford Leisure, where I got my second jab yesterday; especially the nice lady who read my card and said “your name is like that game-show host!”.
Yes, I suppose it is.
— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 17, 2021
7.
I have so much respect for the woman opposite me on the tube who clearly forgot her mask so took of her sock and is now dutifully breathing through it. Icon 👏 👏 👏
— Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) June 17, 2021
8.
Covid has stolen my best 26-30 railcard years
— Natalya Lobanova (@NatalyaLobanova) June 20, 2021
9.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 24, 2021
10.
There would have been enough PPE if people hadn't been talking about white privilege
— Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 22, 2021
11.
Turns out saying “we’ll hang out when this is all over” is really coming back to bite me in the introverted ass
— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 23, 2021
12.
I'm glad things are getting back to normal so I can still never go on a cruise.
— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) June 22, 2021
13.
My mum is not ready for July 19th. pic.twitter.com/aBfFq2c9CK
— Adam Farrer (@AdamJFarrer) June 22, 2021
14.
When I finally got to go to a restaurant again after lockdown I found it a struggle not to go into their kitchen to get seconds
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) June 24, 2021
READ MORE
These 16 tweets prove that the pandemic is sometimes a laughing matter after all
Image Boff Moatman
More from the Poke
This ‘choosing beggar’ had a very odd request over a free mattress
Exasperated Gareth Bale became a brilliant meme – 9 of the very funniest