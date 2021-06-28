GB News gets a ratings drubbing from the Welsh language PAW Patrol – 9 funniest pupdates

Entertainment

In ‘What a shocker’ news of the day, viewing figures for the two-week-old anti-woke news channel, GB News, have – to use a technical term – tanked.

GB News viewing figures week two update as ratings PLUMMET amid 'establishment' rivalryhttps://t.co/e7oULmX84w pic.twitter.com/Gy0SwWPMe7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 25, 2021

Its best-performing show is the Great British Breakfast at 32,000, though it’s possible that viewers tune in expecting to see Gordon Ramsay. The BBC’s rival breakfast show, however, gets more than a million viewers, and News at Ten pulls in 3.4 million.

GB News audience figures fall through the floor. Max ratings for GB News are just 32k. As a comparison BBC News at 10 figures stand at 3.6 million. Like the Alba Party fiasco this shows the Culture War bullshit from Twitter does not translate to real lifehttps://t.co/bPpOh8HcC2 — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) June 26, 2021

What really puts the channels plummeting figures into perspective, however, is by comparison to the Welsh language channel, S4C, on which long-running soap, Pobol y Cwm has attracted 44,000 viewers and – better still, Patrol Pawennau – PAW Patrol – pulled in 161,000.

GB News gets just a fifth as many viewers as kids’ cartoon Paw Patrol……in Welsh. https://t.co/kS5Syd9gS3 — David Leask (@LeaskyHT) June 27, 2021

It must all be a little awkward for the GB News chearleaders, who have been boasting about its early rating successes, which appear to have had a curiosity boost.

To @darrengrimes_ remember claiming the BBC felt threatened by GB News; anything to say now its been revealed the latter had fewer viewers than the Welsh language version of Paw Patrol? — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 27, 2021

Twitter couldn’t resist having a pop at their already burst bubble.

1.

No wonder Andrew Neil has gone on that extended holiday. GB News is drawing in five times fewer viewers than Patrol Pawennau, the Welsh language version of Paw Patrol.https://t.co/yeEtFb0h8O — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 27, 2021

2.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/2kPBDleynu — Pip (@pipmadeley) June 27, 2021

3.

Welsh-language Paw Patrol: 161,000 viewers

GB News: 32,000 viewers. I mean that's ruff.https://t.co/62EO2l3KHR — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) June 27, 2021

4.

Shocked to discover that a news channel predicated on being a news channel for the sort of people who don't actually watch the news has somehow failed. https://t.co/h8eifd2ckO — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) June 27, 2021

5.

GB NEWS CAN’T EVEN MANAGE TO MUSTER PAW RATINGS pic.twitter.com/K01Dy0XGwH — Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@FubsyShabaroon) June 27, 2021

6.

To be fair, the Welsh version of Paw Patrol is an absolute Bangor https://t.co/nUb7ECNdNc — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) June 27, 2021

7.

Seems very unfair to me to compare GB News ratings with programming of a completely different type, it needs to be like for like, how can you possibly expect it to compete with Paw Patrol in Welsh. — Kenny Stewart (@Kenny__Stewart) June 27, 2021

8.

Makes sense. There’s significantly more acutely reported current affairs content in Paw Patrol — Mark🐰#DoGooder (@Mark_G66) June 27, 2021

9.

BREAKING: GB News brands Paw Patrol ‘woke’, ‘leftist’ and ‘Marxist’ after the welsh language version of the kids’ show trounces them in the viewing ratings — Gladstone (@shane_gladstone) June 27, 2021

Peter Sketch put the ratings into perspective.

I too would rather watch Paw Patrol in Welsh than GB News. And I don't have any kids. And don't speak Welsh. — Peter Sketch (@petersketch) June 27, 2021

Perhaps they can turn it all around by being proactive.

Surely the solution here is obvious – get the dog characters off Paw Patrol to present on GB News (in Welsh). Higher ratings and would increase the channel’s credibility – win-win! https://t.co/1jgc6aLcJR — Ollie Walker (@ollie_walker) June 27, 2021

READ MORE

Simply 13 of the funniest fails from the first week of GB News

Source Nation.Cymru Image Screengrab, Screengrab