Exasperated Gareth Bale became a brilliant meme – 9 of the very funniest

Poke Staff. Updated June 28th, 2021

As you’ll know by now, the Euros didn’t end well for Wales, crashing out 4-0 to Denmark on the first day of the last 16 round of matches.

And it might say a lot about their performance that the most memorable moment from a Welsh player might well have been this, Gareth Bale’s reaction after it took the referee forever to check if the fourth Danish goal was offside or not (it wasn’t).

And it became a brilliant meme after it was shared on Twitter by @GilesyL14 who said this.

And it prompted lots of other people to say something similar. Here are 9 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

