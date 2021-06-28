Exasperated Gareth Bale became a brilliant meme – 9 of the very funniest

Sport

As you’ll know by now, the Euros didn’t end well for Wales, crashing out 4-0 to Denmark on the first day of the last 16 round of matches.

And it might say a lot about their performance that the most memorable moment from a Welsh player might well have been this, Gareth Bale’s reaction after it took the referee forever to check if the fourth Danish goal was offside or not (it wasn’t).

And it became a brilliant meme after it was shared on Twitter by @GilesyL14 who said this.

When you’re queueing for a quick pint & the person in front of you starts ordering cocktails… pic.twitter.com/xLJ6XTCDTp — L.i.am (@GilesyL14) June 26, 2021

And it prompted lots of other people to say something similar. Here are 9 favourites.

1.

When the person in front of you at Nandos forgets their table number… pic.twitter.com/iQDYNHP8dt — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) June 27, 2021

2.

When the boss asks “any questions?” at the end of the meeting and that one person pipes up pic.twitter.com/q3izqkmq05 — Em (@IrradiatedMouse) June 27, 2021

3.

When the person at the ATM in front of you puts in a second bank card. pic.twitter.com/2MJAj7peGM — Connor Phillips (@ConnorPhillips) June 27, 2021

4.

When you’ve been 1-0 up all game and a highlight starts in the 89th minute pic.twitter.com/MmC8HgtzYY — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) June 27, 2021

5.

When you’ve got a train to catch and the person in front at Starbucks asks “what size is a medium?” pic.twitter.com/nagQtPIowS — Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) June 27, 2021

6.

When you want sausage and chips in the chippy & the person in front of you orders 2 cod, 2 haddock, 4 portions of chips, 3 mushy peas 1 curry sauce, 2 steak puddings and 4 panda pops pic.twitter.com/snF8ljFgVw — 🍊 (@AthersBFC) June 27, 2021

7.

When the person in front of you starts asking the bus driver questions pic.twitter.com/cFvj0eOR1B — P.S.Burton (@PSBurton) June 27, 2021

8.

When the imam picks an extra long surah pic.twitter.com/Hzt0Ig2wRn — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 27, 2021

9.

She said she’d be wearing a white chiffon scarf pic.twitter.com/OZq6aRn9gm — Gareth Keenan (@_GarethKeenan) June 27, 2021

To conclude …

Gareth Bale succinctly summing up everyone’s attitude towards VAR pic.twitter.com/IzwdPcDt4o — Richard O’Reilly (@RM_oreilly) June 26, 2021

