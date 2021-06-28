Pics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the best subtle clapback to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rant about her

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 28th, 2021

Right-wing conspiracy theorist, QAnon supporter and Trump cultist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has shown once again that not only is nobody at home, but the lights aren’t even on.

The Republican Representative for Georgia verbally attacked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and it had the usual racist overtones used by MTG’s clique towards the New York-born Democrat.

Whatever the crowd thought at the pro-Trump super-spreader event, Taylor Greene’s histrionics were treated with well-deserved contempt online.

Yet again, however, the most powerful reaction came from AOC herself, with this casual dismissal.

Her comment was a lot more popular than MTG’s.

It’s not the first time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has picked up the conspiracy theorist and neatly dropped her into a pocket – and it’s unlikely to be the last.

