Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the best subtle clapback to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rant about her

Right-wing conspiracy theorist, QAnon supporter and Trump cultist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has shown once again that not only is nobody at home, but the lights aren’t even on.

The Republican Representative for Georgia verbally attacked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and it had the usual racist overtones used by MTG’s clique towards the New York-born Democrat.

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a little communist and says locking her up is a good idea. She also says AOC isn’t an American pic.twitter.com/aCT1JTtC69 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2021

Whatever the crowd thought at the pro-Trump super-spreader event, Taylor Greene’s histrionics were treated with well-deserved contempt online.

We don't 'lock up' our political opponents in a free country. https://t.co/i5poPY7DWe — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) June 27, 2021

The face of the Republican Party. Any ballot cast for the GOP is a ballot cast for this lunacy. https://t.co/Gw4r9EloW3 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 26, 2021

Please, please, please explain to me how saying that a Latina woman born in New York City isn't American isn't profoundly racist. Please. https://t.co/EWTFmmUYVw — Bill Prady (@billprady) June 26, 2021

Yet again, however, the most powerful reaction came from AOC herself, with this casual dismissal.

First of all, I’m taller than her https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2021

Her comment was a lot more popular than MTG’s.

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 27, 2021

It seems to me that trying to insult @AOC is just a bad idea. https://t.co/jx99e55OmQ — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) June 27, 2021

And you’re busier than she is because you have Committee assignments and she just has CrossFit — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 27, 2021

And unlike Marjorie Three Names, you can point to Georgia on a map.

Of Georgia. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 27, 2021

She says “not American” because we are Latinos. She is not an America because she supported 1/6/2021 — El Vampiro (@Vampiro_BX) June 27, 2021

It’s not the first time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has picked up the conspiracy theorist and neatly dropped her into a pocket – and it’s unlikely to be the last.

