A men’s health coach said women were vulgar to say ‘vagina’ – 9 funniest takedowns

We hadn’t come across Eric Amunga before and chances are we might not do so again.

We only mention the – Google, Google – men’s health coach and fat loss consultant known as @Amerix on Twitter because he went viral with his thoughts about ‘vulgar women’.

Well, ‘thoughts’ might be overdoing it. Have a read for yourself.

And if you’re thinking he was basically inviting the entire internet to mock him, you’d be right. Here are our 9 favourite takedowns.

1.

I took your advice on this. Divorced my wife of 10 years. She kept telling me “I’m a gynecologist I have to say vagina.”

I told her to get the hell away from me with all that emotional baggage. — Robocop Withdrawal Support Group (@Elgringotico1) June 20, 2021

2.

Imagine having masculinity so fragile it’s impacted by a woman saying “fuck”. — *whinebichmoanhot* Eleri (@EleriTMLH) June 19, 2021

3.

A lot of people are dunking on you but I agree. Men who are afraid of swear words should stay away from me and my vagina. — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) June 20, 2021

4.

Say you’ve never pleased a sexual partner without *saying* you’ve never pleased a sexual partner. — Garrett Petersen (@SlackerViking) June 20, 2021

5.

Yeah, stay the Fuck away from our vaginas with your dicks 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 21, 2021

6.

Ladies, since we can’t say vagina anymore here is a video of useful alternatives. pic.twitter.com/X0p7Pu9Cvp — This Machine Kills Fascists (@RoyalHoeliness) June 20, 2021

7.

Women, Stay away from this man. He is judgmental and seems to be controlling. He seems to be fearful of strong women who speak their mind. FOCUS ON YOUR LIFE#menwithcontrolissues — Enigma Jones (@Enigmaticjones) June 21, 2021

8.

Did not realize it was vulgar to use the correct anatomical terminology to discuss my own body. — Jaclyn A. Siegel, PhD (@jacasiegel) June 20, 2021

9.

Living my best life pic.twitter.com/cZO1mqU0qA — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 20, 2021

To conclude …

Image Pixabay