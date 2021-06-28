Weird World

A men’s health coach said women were vulgar to say ‘vagina’ – 9 funniest takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated June 28th, 2021

We hadn’t come across Eric Amunga before and chances are we might not do so again.

We only mention the – Google, Google – men’s health coach and fat loss consultant known as @Amerix on Twitter because he went viral with his thoughts about ‘vulgar women’.

Well, ‘thoughts’ might be overdoing it. Have a read for yourself.

And if you’re thinking he was basically inviting the entire internet to mock him, you’d be right. Here are our 9 favourite takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

13 times people took fabulously petty revenge and it’s a very satisfying read

Source Twitter @amerix Image Pixabay

More from the Poke