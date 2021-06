Life

This should help take the edge off just a little bit, 17 stupendously dumb things people said that will have you facepalming into next year.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.



(via)

4.

(via)

5.



(via)

6.



(via)

7.



(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)