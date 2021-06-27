This news anchor’s way of dealing with scam callers has gone viral because it’s just perfect
Apparently, the pandemic has seen a rise in numbers of scam calls, tricking people out of their dwindling supplies of money. With lockdown, they had a bit of a captive audience.
Watch the ingenious way Fox 5 news anchor, Jeannette Reyes, dealt with one of them, and try to picture the scammers face.
@msnewslady
Got some inspiration from @1roy_jr and added a little anchor twist to it 😌 ##spam##scammers##phone##prank##anchor##news##tv
Her clip has gone viral, with more than three million views on TikTok since being uploaded on Friday.
These are just a couple of the comments people have left in appreciation.
When Jeannette shared the clip to Twitter, it got a lot of love there too.
SCREAMING!!! 😭 https://t.co/E3mIoyw90L
— Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) June 25, 2021
This perfect 😂 https://t.co/Vvdt6hX5mk
— Neil Lewis, Jr., PhD (@NeilLewisJr) June 25, 2021
This is incredible https://t.co/yHA7YbCa4b
— Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) June 25, 2021
I like her https://t.co/awxJws0St2
— Deuce Touché (@COOLxCALM) June 25, 2021
If that method of scamming the scammers doesn’t suit you, here’s a much quicker, NSFW option.
I always just answer with “Westwood sperm bank you spank it we bank it how can I help you?”
— jasamiscumming2 (@jasamiscumming2) June 25, 2021
This guy’s clever takedown of scammers is funny and supremely satisfying
