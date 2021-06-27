This news anchor’s way of dealing with scam callers has gone viral because it’s just perfect

Videos

Apparently, the pandemic has seen a rise in numbers of scam calls, tricking people out of their dwindling supplies of money. With lockdown, they had a bit of a captive audience.

Watch the ingenious way Fox 5 news anchor, Jeannette Reyes, dealt with one of them, and try to picture the scammers face.

Her clip has gone viral, with more than three million views on TikTok since being uploaded on Friday.

These are just a couple of the comments people have left in appreciation.

When Jeannette shared the clip to Twitter, it got a lot of love there too.

This is incredible https://t.co/yHA7YbCa4b — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) June 25, 2021

I like her https://t.co/awxJws0St2 — Deuce Touché (@COOLxCALM) June 25, 2021

If that method of scamming the scammers doesn’t suit you, here’s a much quicker, NSFW option.

I always just answer with “Westwood sperm bank you spank it we bank it how can I help you?” — jasamiscumming2 (@jasamiscumming2) June 25, 2021

Source Jeannette Reyes Image Screengrab