This news anchor’s way of dealing with scam callers has gone viral because it’s just perfect

Poke Staff. Updated June 27th, 2021

Apparently, the pandemic has seen a rise in numbers of scam calls, tricking people out of their dwindling supplies of money. With lockdown, they had a bit of a captive audience.

Watch the ingenious way Fox 5 news anchor, Jeannette Reyes, dealt with one of them, and try to picture the scammers face.

Her clip has gone viral, with more than three million views on TikTok since being uploaded on Friday.

These are just a couple of the comments people have left in appreciation.

When Jeannette shared the clip to Twitter, it got a lot of love there too.

If that method of scamming the scammers doesn’t suit you, here’s a much quicker, NSFW option.

