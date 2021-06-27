This anatomically correct cake art is the dog’s bollo – well, it’s really excellent
Cake artist extraordinaire, Lara Mason, had an unusual request for one of her wonderful creations, which she carried out to the letter with her next-level skills.
This is what happened.
@lara_cakeanything
Happy birthday Dave hope you love your cake! ##laramason ##cakeanything @davethebulldogofficial
In a series of TikToks, she detailed the formation of the edible Dave. You can find them all on her account, but we’ve picked a few belters.
@lara_cakeanything
Never sculpted one of those before… 🍆 ##cakeanything ##laramason
@lara_cakeanything
He seems pretty happy about it… ##cakeanything ##laramason @davethebulldogofficial
@lara_cakeanything
Be finished in about September… 🙄😂 ##laramason ##cakeanything
TikTokers were as amazed as any reasonable person would be.
One asked the question we’d been thinking.
Because people are weird like that, they wanted a closer look at the dog’s bum. Now there’s a sentence I never thought I’d have to type. Again.
@lara_cakeanything
Reply to @ihunttrolls Dave was neutered later in life so 🏀🏀 are more 🎈🎈📌💨 @davethebulldogofficial ##laramason ##cakeanything
That ought to help with the diet.
You can see more of Lara’s incredible edible sculptures on Instagram.
