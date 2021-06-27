Videos

This anatomically correct cake art is the dog’s bollo – well, it’s really excellent

Poke Staff. Updated June 27th, 2021

Cake artist extraordinaire, Lara Mason, had an unusual request for one of her wonderful creations, which she carried out to the letter with her next-level skills.

This is what happened.

@lara_cakeanything

Happy birthday Dave hope you love your cake! ##laramason ##cakeanything @davethebulldogofficial

♬ Heartbreak Anthem – Galantis & David Guetta & Little Mix

In a series of TikToks, she detailed the formation of the edible Dave. You can find them all on her account, but we’ve picked a few belters.

@lara_cakeanything

Never sculpted one of those before… 🍆 ##cakeanything ##laramason

♬ original sound – Lara Cake Anything

@lara_cakeanything

He seems pretty happy about it… ##cakeanything ##laramason @davethebulldogofficial

♬ Into The Thick Of It! – The Backyardigans

@lara_cakeanything

Be finished in about September… 🙄😂 ##laramason ##cakeanything

♬ Yummy – Justin Bieber

TikTokers were as amazed as any reasonable person would be.

One asked the question we’d been thinking.

Because people are weird like that, they wanted a closer look at the dog’s bum. Now there’s a sentence I never thought I’d have to type. Again.

@lara_cakeanything

Reply to @ihunttrolls Dave was neutered later in life so 🏀🏀 are more 🎈🎈📌💨 @davethebulldogofficial ##laramason ##cakeanything

♬ original sound – Lara Cake Anything

That ought to help with the diet.

You can see more of Lara’s incredible edible sculptures on Instagram.

READ MORE

This woman made her own ‘selfie’ cake and it’s ingenious and terrifying in equal measure

Source Lara Cake Anything Image Screengrab

More from the Poke