13 times people took fabulously petty revenge and it’s a very satisfying read
It’s always a treat to see people taking petty revenge in the most satisfying way possible, and these 13 are some of the pettiest – and funniest – you’ll see.
1. ‘Grandma’s revenge’
2. ‘Inked in’
3. ‘Netflix and kill’
4. ‘I had time’
5. ‘I was dating a British man …’
6. ‘My coworker is a flat earther and it’s his last day’
7. ‘Lad At Work Just Eats Everyone’s Treats. Tomorrow Will Be A Surprise For Him’
8. ‘Parked in the wrong place. Got punished’
9. ‘Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had’
10. ‘You Park In 2 Spots, I Zip Tie A Cart To Your Car’
11. ‘Not laughing anymore’
12. ‘Who Left This On My Car In Lot 30 I Just Wanna Talk’
13. ‘Stay away from the coffee creamer at work’
And if you’re not already sated you can find a whole load more instances over here on BoredPanda.
H/T BoredPanda
