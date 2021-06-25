TV pronunciation of the week
As you will not doubt have read by now, health secretary Matt Hancock is reported to have had an extra-marital affair with a (very) close aide today.
And it turns out it’s an easier story to read than it is to say because, well, this.
everyone, this is how you pronounce Gina Coladangelo pic.twitter.com/m7IjxLRyUw
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 25, 2021
Easy for him to say.
Interesting, it sounds longer than it looks.
— Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) June 25, 2021
Hancock managed to get his tongue around it.
— BORIS WATCH (@BORIS_WATCH) June 25, 2021
Steady on.
We need a re-re-re-mix of this. Put a phat beat under it.
Something to get us into the weekend
— Seb Downie-Blackwell (@DownieSeb) June 25, 2021
