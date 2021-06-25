News

TV pronunciation of the week

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2021

As you will not doubt have read by now, health secretary Matt Hancock is reported to have had an extra-marital affair with a (very) close aide today.

And it turns out it’s an easier story to read than it is to say because, well, this.

Easy for him to say.

Steady on.

READ MORE

Matt Hancock is all anyone’s talking about today – 27 favourite responses

Source Twitter @TobyonTV

More from the Poke