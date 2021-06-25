TV pronunciation of the week

News

As you will not doubt have read by now, health secretary Matt Hancock is reported to have had an extra-marital affair with a (very) close aide today.

And it turns out it’s an easier story to read than it is to say because, well, this.

everyone, this is how you pronounce Gina Coladangelo pic.twitter.com/m7IjxLRyUw — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 25, 2021

Easy for him to say.

Interesting, it sounds longer than it looks. — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) June 25, 2021

Hancock managed to get his tongue around it. — BORIS WATCH (@BORIS_WATCH) June 25, 2021

Steady on.

We need a re-re-re-mix of this. Put a phat beat under it.

Something to get us into the weekend — Seb Downie-Blackwell (@DownieSeb) June 25, 2021

READ MORE

Matt Hancock is all anyone’s talking about today – 27 favourite responses

Source Twitter @TobyonTV