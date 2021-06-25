This fabulously frustrating wrong number exchange is a facepalm for the ages

Pics

In the ‘wrong number hall of fame’ this is surely somewhere close to the very top.

It’s a text exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit because, well, look.

Send help, please!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

“You have the wrong number”

“Then what is your number”

… lol what??

ground__contro1 “Nope if this is the same number then that is for you”

japadobo ‘I had a similar interaction with some person texting me. I told the person they had the wrong number and they responded with “Then what is the right number?” I don’t know!’

GummyTumor

And it got us thinking about other classic wrong number text exchanges. Here are 3 favourites.

