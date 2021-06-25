Pics

This fabulously frustrating wrong number exchange is a facepalm for the ages

In the ‘wrong number hall of fame’ this is surely somewhere close to the very top.

It’s a text exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit because, well, look.

Send help, please!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

“You have the wrong number”
“Then what is your number”
… lol what??
ground__contro1

“Nope if this is the same number then that is for you”
japadobo

‘I had a similar interaction with some person texting me. I told the person they had the wrong number and they responded with “Then what is the right number?” I don’t know!’
GummyTumor

And it got us thinking about other classic wrong number text exchanges. Here are 3 favourites.

