This fabulously frustrating wrong number exchange is a facepalm for the ages
In the ‘wrong number hall of fame’ this is surely somewhere close to the very top.
It’s a text exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit because, well, look.
Send help, please!
And just a few of the things people said about it.
“You have the wrong number”
“Then what is your number”
… lol what??
ground__contro1
“Nope if this is the same number then that is for you”
japadobo
‘I had a similar interaction with some person texting me. I told the person they had the wrong number and they responded with “Then what is the right number?” I don’t know!’
GummyTumor
And it got us thinking about other classic wrong number text exchanges. Here are 3 favourites.
Source Reddit u/Elitetimeline7
