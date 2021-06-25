This all-time classic takedown is a proper work of art
This classic takedown has just gone viral all over again because it’s a work of art.
It was shared by the always followable Twitter account ‘Conservatives getting owned’ which is full of, well, you get the idea.
And this is a proper hall of famer.
Boom.
The people who scream “We need to save Western Culture!” know the absolute least about it.
— This Scientitian (@ThisScientitian) June 24, 2021
Losing it over “none comes to mind” as if this guy could two living sculptors
— PokéMarxism (@radical_gengar) June 24, 2021
A favorite of mine. “Dork ass loser” is the icing on the cake.
— JC (@cinderfelldown) June 24, 2021
READ MORE
‘Conservatives getting owned’ on Twitter is a very satisfying read – 27 of the very best
Source Twitter @cons_owned