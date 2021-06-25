Twitter

This all-time classic takedown is a proper work of art

Poke Staff. Updated June 25th, 2021

This classic takedown has just gone viral all over again because it’s a work of art.

It was shared by the always followable Twitter account ‘Conservatives getting owned’ which is full of, well, you get the idea.

And this is a proper hall of famer.

Boom.

READ MORE

‘Conservatives getting owned’ on Twitter is a very satisfying read – 27 of the very best

Source Twitter @cons_owned

More from the Poke