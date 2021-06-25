This all-time classic takedown is a proper work of art

Twitter

This classic takedown has just gone viral all over again because it’s a work of art.

It was shared by the always followable Twitter account ‘Conservatives getting owned’ which is full of, well, you get the idea.

And this is a proper hall of famer.

Boom.

The people who scream “We need to save Western Culture!” know the absolute least about it. — This Scientitian (@ThisScientitian) June 24, 2021

Losing it over “none comes to mind” as if this guy could two living sculptors — PokéMarxism (@radical_gengar) June 24, 2021

A favorite of mine. “Dork ass loser” is the icing on the cake. — JC (@cinderfelldown) June 24, 2021

