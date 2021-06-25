This spectacular own of oil giant BP is a takedown for the ages

Life

This spectacular takedown of oil giant BP has gone viral again on Reddit, 20 months after the Twitter exchange.

from Ouch GIFs via Gfycat

The comprehensive own refers to the Deepwater Horizon disaster – the largest marine oil spill in history, which devastated marine and shore wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

Reddit users had thoughts.

Paul_Thorsens_Ford 4.9 million, wouldn’t that have been nice. Was this tweet on Day 10?

UndeniablyMyself It’s easy for one person to reduce their carbon footprint; a corporation won’t even try.

chefjenga Still don’t give them my money.

whenyesterdaywemet Wonder if they ever use their own calculator

And the kicker –

READ MORE

This takedown of a woman who said gay people can’t be happy is simply glorious

Source MurderedByWords Image MurderedByWords, Markus Spiske on Unsplash