This spectacular own of oil giant BP is a takedown for the ages
This spectacular takedown of oil giant BP has gone viral again on Reddit, 20 months after the Twitter exchange.
The comprehensive own refers to the Deepwater Horizon disaster – the largest marine oil spill in history, which devastated marine and shore wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
Reddit users had thoughts.
Paul_Thorsens_Ford
4.9 million, wouldn’t that have been nice. Was this tweet on Day 10?
UndeniablyMyself
It’s easy for one person to reduce their carbon footprint; a corporation won’t even try.
chefjenga
Still don’t give them my money.
whenyesterdaywemet
Wonder if they ever use their own calculator
And the kicker –
