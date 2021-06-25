Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

We trawled through Twitter to dig up the best tweets from the past seven days, to save you the bother. All you need to do is enjoy these offerings from some very funny tweeters, and maybe retweet your favourites.

Fantastic rollout – 76% of adults over the age of 40 have now been offered the Tottenham Hotspur managers job. — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) June 24, 2021

dresses only look like this when they are frightened and ready to attack pic.twitter.com/jKDSQ6zgMB — cat beef detector spouse (@PublicChaffinch) June 20, 2021

Urbanists failed to consider pic.twitter.com/AgE8cp56Sd — Aidan Smith (@aidan_smx) June 19, 2021

the gas guy just rang to say my landlord was sending him round and then remembered my landlord is a woman and said "sorry – ladylord" — anna (@anna_h_h) June 19, 2021

Whenever I leave a restaurant, I always stop by a random table and say, “Thank you for taking care of our check.” — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 21, 2021

Just a note on ‘it’s coming home’ it’s not arrogant. No English person believes it. It’s just all we’ve got. That song and losing at penalties. — Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) June 18, 2021

For the hundredth time, Jerry, IT’S JUST A COLD pic.twitter.com/hXpvVF1qv9 — ADHDean (@ADHDeanASL) June 23, 2021

[church] Me: Father, it's been 40 years since my last confession. Priest [getting up]: I'll go grab us some snacks. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 22, 2021

DOCTOR: Who’s the leader of Germany? ME (Waking up after a serious head injury): pic.twitter.com/EjQlmvA2sr — Glenn Moore (@TheNewsAtGlenn) June 18, 2021

