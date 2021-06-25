Matt Hancock is all anyone’s talking about today – 27 favourite responses

Politics

Matt Hancock is pretty much all anyone is talking about today after reports that he had an extra-marital affair with a close aide.

The Sun published pictures of the health secretary embracing Gina Coladangelo, who he made a non-executive director of the health department last year.

The government said Coladangelo’s appointment had been made ‘in the usual way’ and no rules had been broken.

Hancock wasn’t commenting at the time we wrote this. But plenty of other people were, as you might imagine, and here are 27 favourites.

1.

How does Hancock have the time? I work from home and I can barely manage to walk the dog. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) June 25, 2021

2.

A married minister hiring & shagging a mate is not about his ‘private life’. Any more than it is when a married mayor of London’s mistress trousers public funds & goes on foreign jollies paid for by mugs like you & me. They all know this, of course, even as they pretend not to. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 25, 2021

3.

At the time he was ordering the British people not to hug anyone from other households… 👇 pic.twitter.com/DBM6qmZCsB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 25, 2021

4.

Keen to know how *Boris Johnson* tells off anyone for irresponsible behaviour involving extra-marital activity. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 25, 2021

5.

Gina Coladangelo has today been named as Matt Hancock's mistress. Apparently a few others applied for the position but she knew a friend of his second cousins pub landlord's sister so it was her who got the contract. — 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 (@pearlylondon) June 25, 2021

6.

[radio 4 thought for the day voice] and in a way, haven’t we all been fucked by Matt Hancock — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 25, 2021

7.

Sorry but I shouldn’t have to see Matt Hancock snogging anyone ever — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 25, 2021

8.

Eat out to help out pic.twitter.com/ctPZ2lzIMQ — Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) June 25, 2021

9.

Look I'm the very last person on Earth to defend Matt Hancock… but where is The Sun's front page from when Boris Johnson's affair with Arcuri or his current wife, Carrie, were revealed? Why the selective moral outrage? pic.twitter.com/mIhhD6x7uN — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 25, 2021

10.

11.

Parliamentary source: "Matt Hancock's new guidance: Hands. Face. Arse." — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 25, 2021

12.

Matt Hancock’s private life is his business. But when he spends taxpayer cash on hiring an old pal who he then has an affair with when he should be tackling the pandemic, it becomes ours. https://t.co/3MrxNUNWVE — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 25, 2021

13.