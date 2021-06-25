Politics

Matt Hancock is all anyone’s talking about today – 27 favourite responses

Poke Staff. Updated June 25th, 2021

Matt Hancock is pretty much all anyone is talking about today after reports that he had an extra-marital affair with a close aide.

The Sun published pictures of the health secretary embracing Gina Coladangelo, who he made a non-executive director of the health department last year.

The government said Coladangelo’s appointment had been made ‘in the usual way’ and no rules had been broken.

Hancock wasn’t commenting at the time we wrote this. But plenty of other people were, as you might imagine, and here are 27 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

