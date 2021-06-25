23 improvements on the Tory MP’s campaign for free portraits of the Queen

Pics

You probably spotted the Twitter storm around Tory MP Joy Morrissey’s campaign for every UK citizen to be entitled to a free portrait of the Queen.

If you didnt, this is what started it.

As you’d expect, the proposal was seen by many as pretty controversial.

WHAT THERE ISN’T MONEY FOR:

Feeding hungry kids

Proper pay for NHS staff

Catch-up schooling for kids

Ending homelessness

Foreign aid

Support for the low paid to self-isolate WHAT THERE SHOULD BE MONEY FOR:

A pic of the Queen in every home https://t.co/iS1ntlwz2P — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 24, 2021

How about you feed kids who need it during school holidays, build more social housing, stop shutting libraries, stop deporting Windrush British citizens & speed up compensation claims, ensure state schools have proper libraries/staff, pay hospital staff properly, etc #priorities https://t.co/qzAmjcCklv — Malorie Blackman (@malorieblackman) June 24, 2021

She knows most people already have some stamps somewhere, right? https://t.co/N9yif2qOYc — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 24, 2021

But a lot of people were inspired by her idea – though not how she might have preferred, and not entirely safe for work.

1.

I'm now launching a counter-campaign to run alongside this – for everyone to have a portrait of Queen, if they want one. A multi-sexual, multi-racial, legendary rock behemoth that shows off the soft power of British cultural diversity, and Freddie's amazing trousers. https://t.co/JB13Vlo5cv — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 24, 2021

2.

I am proud to be launching a national campaign with the British Monarchists Society, to put a Portrait of Her Majesty in every home, company and institution that would like one. It is time to rediscover our pride in being British! pic.twitter.com/bsuagPEm1G — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 24, 2021

3.

I am proud to be launching a national campaign to have a portrait installed in every British home, workplace and institution. pic.twitter.com/WMzjyQVPHX — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) June 24, 2021

4.

I am proud to be launching a national campaign with the British Monarchists Society, to put a Portrait of Her Majesty in every home, company and institution that would like one. It is time to rediscover our pride in being British! pic.twitter.com/vjpQFrqJ3z — Elle M. (they/them) (@ellle_em) June 24, 2021

5.

I am proud to be launching a national campaign with the British Monarchists Society, to put a Portrait of Her Majesty in every home, company and institution that would like one. It is time to rediscover our pride in being British! pic.twitter.com/yJoddempKf — Retep Retals (@retalsp) June 24, 2021

6.

I am proud to be launching a national campaign with the British Monarchists Society, to put a Portrait of Her Majesty in every home, company and institution that would like one. It is time to rediscover our pride in being British! pic.twitter.com/OjqlehqwLU — Tim Worthington (@outonbluesix) June 24, 2021

7.

I am proud to be launching a campaign with the British Monarchists Society to put a portrait of Princess Margaret smoking a tab in every home, school, office, bordello or prison that would like one. pic.twitter.com/MOK1Q5CGG3 — Rob Palk (@robpalkwriter) June 24, 2021

8.

I am proud to be launching a national campaign to put a picture of the PM in every home, company and institution that would like one. pic.twitter.com/yck1LmYoT0 — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) June 24, 2021

9.

I am very proud to be launching a national campaign to have a picture of Jon Pertwee installed in every British home, workplace and institution. pic.twitter.com/5IMEeHSlXX — Saucy Seventies Adventures (@SaucySeventies) June 24, 2021

10.

I am proud to be launching a national campaign to have a portrait installed in every British home, workplace and institution. pic.twitter.com/QJnhrd7g76 — Suze💙🎶 (@WestCountrySuzi) June 24, 2021

11.

I am proud to be launching a national campaign to have a portrait installed in every British attic, grower ever more putrid and hideous as our deviant acts increase in depravity, year after profligate year. — Verity Holloway (@Verity_Holloway) June 24, 2021

12.