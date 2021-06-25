Pics

23 improvements on the Tory MP’s campaign for free portraits of the Queen

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 25th, 2021

You probably spotted the Twitter storm around Tory MP Joy Morrissey’s campaign for every UK citizen to be entitled to a free portrait of the Queen.

If you didnt, this is what started it.

As you’d expect, the proposal was seen by many as pretty controversial.

But a lot of people were inspired by her idea – though not how she might have preferred, and not entirely safe for work.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke