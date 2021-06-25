George Osborne has been appointed Chair of the British Museum – 12 scathing reactions

News

The Board of Trustees of the British Museum carried out ‘a thorough search process for a leader with a global perspective, with a demonstrable interest in culture and history‘, before deciding to appoint *checks notes* George Osborne as its new Chair.

The Board of Trustees of the British Museum are pleased to announce the appointment of their new Chair, George Osborne. Read more here: https://t.co/Ui956FnAkB (1/2) pic.twitter.com/igOlIrVkND — British Museum (@britishmuseum) June 24, 2021

We can only presume Dido Harding was too busy.

This is how the chief architect of UK austerity shared his good news.

I’m hugely thrilled & honoured to be the next Chair of the British Museum, elected by the Trustees. All my life I’ve loved the BM. To my mind, it’s the greatest museum in the world – a place that tells the common story of humanity. That’s something to be proud of and celebrate — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 24, 2021

It was an unexpected, if not downright baffling, appointment.

think its great that the guy responsible for gutting the UK's arts culture for a decade, to the point where even pre-pandemic it never really recovered, now gets to chair a national institution https://t.co/zPpF70CcLp — hk (@HKesvani) June 24, 2021

Tweeters had a few things to say on the matter.

1.

The career of the highest paid work experience kid in history continues. https://t.co/cSm3N6Q8Lr — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) June 24, 2021

2.

I see that George Osborne has become the new Chair of the British Museum. I've asked him how he got the job. How do people get these jobs? How did they arrive at him? Did they just ring him up? No one's ever rung me to offer me a job like that. I didn't invent austerity, though. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) June 24, 2021

3.

Is there a website anywhere you can use that estimates how long you've got before George Osborne takes your job. https://t.co/2IKSFXEwfq — Nick Button (@nbutton93) June 24, 2021

4.

His first announcement, sell 3/4 of the exhibits, charge £100 a ticket and hold a referendum on allowing European pieces. https://t.co/8inf8SXVF2 — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) June 24, 2021

5.

George Osborne says the British Museum is “the best museum in the world” it should be, it has the best of every other country’s stuff in it. — Bethany Black 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) June 24, 2021

6.

Oh look, a chicken coop just elected a fox as its new Chair. George Osborne may have spent years imposing slash and burn cuts on the arts, but in the British Establishment you can get away with absolutely anything with no consequences, so the joke is on us! https://t.co/rHohtIJRe2 — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 24, 2021

7.

UK showing signs of return to normality as George Osborne lands another job he’s not remotely qualified for. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 24, 2021

8.

this guy must really nail the interviews https://t.co/ASwAyonEXi — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 24, 2021

9.

O for the confidence of a man who introduced crippling cuts to arts and culture funding, and then applied to be chair of the British Museum https://t.co/EdC2Q3YIM7 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) June 24, 2021

10.

lololol so actual experts are having their appointments to museum trusteeships blocked because they are too “political” but the former chancellor of the exchequer is a totally neutral addition to the board https://t.co/WEEHGS6sXi — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) June 24, 2021

11.

The British Museum has found space for another relic of a lost civilisation https://t.co/70Jltn5L5i — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) June 24, 2021

12.

In the future, George Osborne will have had every job for 15 minutes. — Dave. Just Dave. (@davidwhittam) June 24, 2021

If only an actual expert had been available.

I was free?!….. https://t.co/6qR8EK5fJd — Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) June 24, 2021

In conclusion –

Careers advice: Applying for a job? Change your name to George Osborne. — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) June 24, 2021

