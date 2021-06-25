News

George Osborne has been appointed Chair of the British Museum – 12 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 25th, 2021

The Board of Trustees of the British Museum carried out ‘a thorough search process for a leader with a global perspective, with a demonstrable interest in culture and history‘, before deciding to appoint *checks notes* George Osborne as its new Chair.

We can only presume Dido Harding was too busy.

This is how the chief architect of UK austerity shared his good news.

It was an unexpected, if not downright baffling, appointment.

Tweeters had a few things to say on the matter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

If only an actual expert had been available.

In conclusion –

