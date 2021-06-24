A Tory MP wants taxpayer-funded portraits of the Queen for all – these 12 reactions paint a different picture

News

The Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, Joy Morrissey, isn’t exactly a household name.

Some may have noticed her recent public objection to the students of Oxford’s Magdalen College voting to take down the portrait of the Queen, although hers was one small voice in a clamour.

Just ordered another portrait of the Queen to hang in my office – our longest serving Sovereign & Head of State. Probably 🤔send one to Oxford’s Magdalen College as well since they seemed to have misplaced a copy… Hope it really brightens up their common room. #GodSaveTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0HUHwOpMDr — Joy Morrissey MP (@joymorrissey) June 9, 2021

However, the portrait she ordered has now arrived, and it set off a chain of thought which is probably going to propel her into the public eye – at the centre of another skirmish in the culture war.

Here‘s why.

She wasted no time getting the ball rolling. Or should that be the orb?

Doubtless, there’ll be people waving the flag for this – the one they keep in their living room to look patriotic during Zoom calls – but we expect these reactions will be a lot more typical.

1.

66 million state funded free portraits of the Queen. Yes I'm sure that would be a vote winner. https://t.co/7vtkjBvSRx — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 23, 2021

2.

3.

clearly unpatriotic to favour this portrait of the young Queen, with its glaring implication that the Queen is now a wizened old crone that does not deserve to grace an office wall https://t.co/PWiL4AlEUa — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) June 23, 2021

4.

Great idea Joy. We should extend this policy idea to food banks too! https://t.co/mT63HiGYFm — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) June 23, 2021

5.

This has to be a joke … will they come by every year to check your living room wall? pic.twitter.com/QwSfnjGG1H — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 23, 2021

6.

Even though it looks and reads like a parody, sadly this isn't. That's the plan: distraction by a choking cloak of faux patriotism. https://t.co/HUwo1Jxs5H — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) June 23, 2021

7.

Hahahahaha try coming to my door with this shite I dare ye https://t.co/eKi218C5dw — Scouse_Ma (@Scouse_MaTweet) June 23, 2021

8.

Really wish I had such a high embarrassment threshold. https://t.co/LR09CMkGNy — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) June 23, 2021

9.

*Tory voice* no such thing as free https://t.co/gcvdFKf2Fd — Ruth (@bouledenerfs_) June 23, 2021

10.

Being a Tory MP is increasingly just suggesting ludicrous, waste-of-time ideas and then saying “Oh I see that the left hates Britain” when anyone says the ideas are stupid. Which they are. https://t.co/IjymMB1IgH — Rick Burin (@rickburin) June 23, 2021

11.

Really Tackling the Important Issues, there. https://t.co/YIuHnfe5B4 — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) June 23, 2021

12.

Great use of time Joy. It’s not like we’re in a global pandemic, with kids in poverty, a crisis in both education and the NHS, mental health at all time lows while MPs try and distract us with faux outrage at not getting free pictures of a woman in an expensive hat. https://t.co/eJnirEbusP — Vittoria Gallagher (@Vitt2TsNoC) June 23, 2021

Finally, if the government is going to give out free portraits, perhaps they might consider this one.

