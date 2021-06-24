News

A Tory MP wants taxpayer-funded portraits of the Queen for all – these 12 reactions paint a different picture

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 24th, 2021

The Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, Joy Morrissey, isn’t exactly a household name.

Some may have noticed her recent public objection to the students of Oxford’s Magdalen College voting to take down the portrait of the Queen, although hers was one small voice in a clamour.

However, the portrait she ordered has now arrived, and it set off a chain of thought which is probably going to propel her into the public eye – at the centre of another skirmish in the culture war.

Here‘s why.

She wasted no time getting the ball rolling. Or should that be the orb?

Doubtless, there’ll be people waving the flag for this – the one they keep in their living room to look patriotic during Zoom calls – but we expect these reactions will be a lot more typical.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Finally, if the government is going to give out free portraits, perhaps they might consider this one.

