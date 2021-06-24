Tinder comeback of the day
The latest in an occasional series, Tinder comeback of the day goes to this, shared by beingnk over on Imgur.
Gotcha.
‘On one hand, what a crappy person. On the other hand it’s nice when they save you from wasting time on them to find out how much they suck.’
CassandraAtTanagra

