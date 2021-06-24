This TikToker’s multi-layered pie is so bad it deserves some kind of award

Videos

We’re not quite sure whether Anna Rothfuss – @bananalovesyoutoo on TikTok – is trolling people with her videos, but if she is, she’s maintaining the pretence really well.

She has amassed 1.3 million followers with her TikToks, many of which include food hacks, like this pizza made in a waffle iron.

Or whatever the hell is going on here.

People have been weighing in on a recent dish she concocted, which – if a name could be found – might be called ground beef, fake cheese and bacon lattice pie.

Brace yourselves.

What do you think? Troll – or not troll? This is what TikTokers had to say about the video.

A lot of people used the stitch function, which allows other TikTok users to share their reactions in video form.

These three stood out – with some quite NSFW elements.

Can you imagine a recipe so bad, it would make someone leave the US? That food would be worse …than Trump.

To conclude –

Source Anna Rothfuss Image Screengrab