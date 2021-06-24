This takedown of a woman who said gay people can’t be happy is simply glorious
Takedown of the week is surely this, a glorious response to a woman who said gay people can’t be happy which just went viral on Imgur.
Just gets better and better.
And if you’re wondering who the woman is at the start, it’s a former journalist from Ireland, Gemma O’Doherty. But it’s all about the response.
‘This is the funniest reaction’
JesslynBo
‘That cat is visibly confused but also trying not to get involved.’
UnhelpfulAnswers
“Oooh what is that?” “Pomegranate”. “Bwahahaha we so sad” I love it!’
basicisaac
‘All the gays she knows are unhappy. The common denominator is her.’
smokeyfantastico
