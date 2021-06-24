The cat’s not taking any nonsense from Monkey and it’s a pawesome watch

Entertainment

Ventroloquist Nina Conti shared this video of Monkey trying to be ever so reasonable with this cat and it’s one minute very well spent.

Worst glory hole ever. pic.twitter.com/BqwCReWZsD — Nina Conti (@ninaconti) June 23, 2021

I'm filming a special at soho theatre. I'm keen as christ to fill it with people that actually my work so if that is you, please come! its free! 3rd July. The code is 'capital' and the show is listed on the left tab under current shows here https://t.co/ZYjj1NLBPm — Nina Conti (@ninaconti) June 24, 2021

