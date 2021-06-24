Simon McCoy nailed his performance of the unofficial Headline of the Year

Videos

The New York Times is definitely in the running for a Headline of the Year award for this absolute belter about a recently published study into the method by which snowflake morays catch food from the land.

🎶 When an eel climbs a ramp to eat squid from a clamp, that’s a moray When an eel wants a squid that’s on land — god forbid! — that’s a moray If the squid is too flat, there’s no problem with that, that’s a moray 🎶https://t.co/h77J9n9SAH — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 22, 2021

It is, of course, a nod to the Dean Martin hit, ‘That’s Amore’ and Twitter’s been doing the same joke for years, but the NYT has to get brownie points for putting into an actual headline, right?

Naturally, they got plenty of admiration online.

The social media person at the Times earned their salary with this one https://t.co/SE7TBHlHKH — Larry Ferlazzo (@Larryferlazzo) June 22, 2021

Headline of the year https://t.co/bJjx52sijM — Miranda Lynn (@MirandaLReads) June 22, 2021

Some people had a go at rewriting the song for themselves.

If they don’t have a feel can they tell if an eel is signore?

Otherwise what surprise when that look in their eyes is amore. — Ladendorff 🇩🇪🇿🇦 (@Golbuke) June 23, 2021

🎵When you go the sea

And an eel bites your knee

That's a moray🎶 — Celeste E Elbean (@CSavanti) June 22, 2021

But the best moment of all must be how Simon McCoy presented it, over at GB News.

"When an eel climbs a ramp to eat squid from a clamp, that’s a moray" Simon says headline writers are the unsung heroes of the newspaper business after the New York Times knocks an eel pun out of the tank. Watch for a surprise tune from Simon. Watch GBN on Sky Channel 515. pic.twitter.com/4i5RwNRoW3 — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 23, 2021

Strong ‘child forced to perform for Grandma’ vibe.

It looks like he’s going to be the light relief over at the controversial new channel, much as he was at the BBC, so if they decide to make it into a feature, perhaps he’d like to have a go at this one.



Via

READ MORE

Daily Star wins headline of the day

Source GB News Image NYT, Screengrab