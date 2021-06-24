A ‘sexpert’ shared four words people love to hear during sex – and people shared their own versions
An article in the Daily Star – of course it’s the Daily Star – explains the four words that ‘sexpert’ Dr Emily Morse believe can improve people’s sex lives.
Sexpert shares four words people love to hear during sex https://t.co/IprDx3xjhv pic.twitter.com/FAsk5DqavY
— Daily Star (@dailystar) June 22, 2021
1.
Welcome to Jurassic Park. https://t.co/3O9WTnRRiJ
— Steven Ray Morris (@StevenRayMorris) June 22, 2021
2.
I have both vaccines https://t.co/FTDS1VAR3q
— Lade Hireold, Vtuber debut on June 24th (@Hireold) June 22, 2021
3.
I ORDERED SOME PIZZA. https://t.co/IkHYrIXF2D
— Jessica Chobot (@JessicaChobot) June 22, 2021
4.
Avatar sequels got cancelled. https://t.co/Xc1ZVZ85KK
— Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 22, 2021
5.
I have a PS5 https://t.co/fmDrfsGn1M
— Lucy 🌼 (@LucePlaysPS5) June 23, 2021
6.
“We’re getting fiber internet” https://t.co/KXPlfFjmUh
— Ral (@Rallied) June 22, 2021
7.
It’s a me mario https://t.co/49fAO8ONEB
— (Gabe)🎙🐤 (@RealGamerduck) June 23, 2021
8.
"Storyboard Deadline is extended." https://t.co/TRFapTtITC
— Christina Mijares-Doung (@ChristinaDrawin) June 22, 2021
9.
Your order has shipped 📦 https://t.co/sQcVj36LDR
— HAT CLUB (@HatClub) June 23, 2021
More from the Poke
New Netflix show ‘Sexy Beasts’ will dress contestants up as furries – 13 wild reactions
This funny defence of the dad bod has gone viral again because it’s just so good