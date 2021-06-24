People love this furious 8 y/o’s passive aggressive note to her parents

Life

People love this note written by an 8-year-old to her parents after they told her she had to have a wash rather than watch Moana.

‘Whenever our daughter disagrees with a parental decision, we receive these passive aggressive cards,’ said erakat over on Reddit.

And here’s what it says, just in case that’s tricky to read.

To Mum I see you want me to wash but I truly want to watch Moana so we can finish it and you will get to know how it ends because it is truly[sic] I should not tell you so you will be able to find out how it ends but I would not want to dispoint[sic] you so I will wash. Sad 😢 (tick mark) How I am feeling Happy 😁 (x) Not how I am feeling

Fabulous.

‘Her email game at work is going to be fierce.’

PollyTing

READ MORE

18 hilariously awful ‘neighbours from hell’ to make you glad you live somewhere else

Source Reddit u/erakat H/T Mirror