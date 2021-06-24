New Netflix show ‘Sexy Beasts’ will dress contestants up as furries – 13 wild reactions

Entertainment

There have been no end of dating shows on TV so if you want to generate a bit of noise around your new format, you’ll need to come up with a twist.

And the twist of new Netflix show Sexy Beasts, in which contestants are disguised behind elaborate make up and prosthetics, is quite something.

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021

They’re not all dressed up as animals, to be fair. Just most of them, by the looks of it.

And this is exactly what Twitter made of that.

1.

2.

this might be what finally pushes me over the edge https://t.co/G83XvJRRvU — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) June 23, 2021

3.

Am I on drugs pic.twitter.com/W0yjxu8WTn — Sibley The Best (@Goldfishwars) June 23, 2021

4.

okay that’s it. the furry agenda in hollywood is real. https://t.co/fUku0CF462 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 23, 2021

5.

I hope we study what March 2020 – 2021 has done to our brain chemistry https://t.co/eFZl5bEq6J — julia shiplett (@juliashiplett) June 23, 2021

6.

DEFUND NETFLIX AND ELIMINATE WHOEVER THOUGHT OF THIS https://t.co/oiHPYRvefP — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) June 23, 2021

7.

It's all fun and games til some couple is fucking off camera and one asks the other to "put their dolphin head back on, I think it's hot" — bigcultenergy• GOTYedition (@big_cult_energy) June 23, 2021

8.

we did it peak humanity https://t.co/oGxBWl45je — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) June 23, 2021

9.

Humans aren’t going to survive as a species, are we? https://t.co/Y8aIawkXiI — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 23, 2021

10.

Oh good, we've reached the "Blind date for people who want to fuck animals" phase of the apocalypse. https://t.co/v3lioFoMty — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 23, 2021

11.

All those people are thin and attractive underneath of the costumes so the “based on personality alone” thing is a bit of a stretch. — Riven 💜 Diluc Wanter 🥲 (@ladyriven) June 23, 2021

12.

Honestly, we get the TV we deserve https://t.co/LWPtFEpKLE — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) June 23, 2021

13.

We are twitching biological accidents in an infinite void and everything is meaningless. 46 years on this planet and now I see it clearly. https://t.co/NSDGcjdWU2 — PatrickFreyne (@PatrickFreyne1) June 23, 2021

In short …

Comes back to twitter…

Logs back off. https://t.co/IXN00JbYxY — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 23, 2021

And this.

This is why we deserve the meteor. https://t.co/YUo58TWdll — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 23, 2021

