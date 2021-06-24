Man tells woman she’d be perfect if she lost 7lbs, ends up destroyed
Leading contender for takedown of the week comes courtesy of Katie Lacie over on TikTok.
Katie is a therapist and self-proclaimed “CEO of dating app clapbacks” and this is presumably why.
It’s a man who told her she would be perfect if she lost 7lbs and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for him, it didn’t end well at all.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
Here’s Katie’s TikTok video in full.
@katielacieHe had the credentials to body shame me though. ##onlinedating ##tinder ##bumble ##dating
And just a few of the many things people said about it.
You can follow Katie Lacie on TikTok here.
READ MORE
19 hilariously crap solutions that actually work really well (well, most of them do)
Source TikTok @katielacie H/T Mirror Image TikTok
More from the Poke
Simon McCoy nailed his performance of the unofficial Headline of the Year
18 hilariously awful ‘neighbours from hell’ to make you glad you live somewhere else