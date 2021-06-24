This funny defence of the dad bod has gone viral again because it’s just so good

Entertainment

A Twitter exchange from 2018 has gone viral again because it’s an evergreen takedown. Here’s the screenshot from u/DaFunkJunkie that’s earned 55,000 upvotes on Reddit in just six hours.

This is how Redditors reacted.

_Kjaxs_

Shrek doesn’t count he is too unbearably handsome that he doesn’t need a 6pac to be a womaniser.

kuribosshoe0

I only need one woman to like my dad bod, and she does. The rest of them can claw each other to death over Magic Mike for all I care.

omgmypony

Shrek doesn’t need a 6 pack when he’s got a whole keg

Perhaps this accounts for Magic Mike’s success.

Xytonn

My dumbass watched magic Mike thinking it was about a magician

As good as the response from @TheAccountOfSam undoubtedly was, a couple more deserve a mention.

Yeah because the audience to Magic Mike was DEFINITELY just straight WOMEN 😂😂😂😂😂 — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) July 19, 2018

Paul Blart made $183million, but that’s none of my business. — Mathew Lloyd (@mathewlloyd_) July 19, 2018

And, in the spirit of keeping tongue firmly in cheek –

Infinity War grossed like 2 billion worldwide. What girls really want is a perfectly balanced 10 foot purple man with strong convictions, an appreciation for jewelry…. oh and yeah a dad bod — yoey (@SheriffCringe) July 19, 2018

