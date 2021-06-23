‘World’s worst shoplifter’ goes viral

Videos

This clip of the ‘world’s worst shoplifter’ went viral because, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself.

It was shared by Cornish electronics shop HBH Woolacotts on its Facebook page. There’s ambitious and there’s ambitious, and then there’s this.

And just a few of the things people said about it on Facebook.

‘You may be laughing at him now but on previous visits he had a dishwasher, 60″ plasma and a range cooker.’

Allen James ‘You don’t want to know how he got the range cooker out …’

HBH Woolacotts ‘Hope your gave it a good clean, unbelievable what people try.’

Jon Kershaw ‘It was thoroughly sanitised. With fire.’

HBH Woolacotts ‘He’s like lightening how did you ever catch him!’

Becci Coakley ‘Will you let him back in or is he sound-barred?’

Mathew Wale

READ MORE

A Nando’s customer was mocked for measuring his ‘rip off’ chicken – 9 hottest takedowns

Source Facebook HBH Woolacotts H/T Indy100