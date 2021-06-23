Pics

This angry Scottish football fan trying to kick a table – and missing – is simply perfect

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2021

Commiserations to Scotland today after they went out of the Euros at the group stage on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat to Croatia.

And if ever a 5-second clip captured the nation’s disappointment, it’s surely this one, a BBC News clip which went viral after it was shared by @standupfarmer over on Twitter.

Simply perfect.

