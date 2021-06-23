This angry Scottish football fan trying to kick a table – and missing – is simply perfect
Commiserations to Scotland today after they went out of the Euros at the group stage on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat to Croatia.
And if ever a 5-second clip captured the nation’s disappointment, it’s surely this one, a BBC News clip which went viral after it was shared by @standupfarmer over on Twitter.
Canny even kick a table in anger properly pic.twitter.com/dv9GChIc72
— Jim Smith (@standupfarmer) June 22, 2021
Simply perfect.
IM IN TEARS IM SO SORRY https://t.co/NM4c8Xb1bo
— Same as it Ewa was (@EwaSR) June 22, 2021
Done his hamstring there
— Mr P Shooter (@Mr_P_Shooter) June 22, 2021
The Scots are also having a nightmare off the pitch 😭 pic.twitter.com/BLQ3zcm00s
— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 22, 2021
Dude missed a sitter.
— SphiweNgcobo (@SphiweNgc0b0) June 22, 2021
Hahahahaha https://t.co/6hhfVYYJsS
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 22, 2021
