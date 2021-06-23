This angry Scottish football fan trying to kick a table – and missing – is simply perfect

Pics

Commiserations to Scotland today after they went out of the Euros at the group stage on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat to Croatia.

And if ever a 5-second clip captured the nation’s disappointment, it’s surely this one, a BBC News clip which went viral after it was shared by @standupfarmer over on Twitter.

Canny even kick a table in anger properly pic.twitter.com/dv9GChIc72 — Jim Smith (@standupfarmer) June 22, 2021

Simply perfect.

IM IN TEARS IM SO SORRY https://t.co/NM4c8Xb1bo — Same as it Ewa was (@EwaSR) June 22, 2021

Done his hamstring there — Mr P Shooter (@Mr_P_Shooter) June 22, 2021

The Scots are also having a nightmare off the pitch 😭 pic.twitter.com/BLQ3zcm00s — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 22, 2021

Dude missed a sitter. — SphiweNgcobo (@SphiweNgc0b0) June 22, 2021

